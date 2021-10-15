HAMLIN, W.Va. — No. 18 Lincoln County snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night against Clay County at Lions Club Field in Hamlin as the homestanding Panthers came away with the 52-16 win on the same night Isaiah Smith broke the all-time school rushing record.
“It took us a little while to get rolling tonight, we had our bumps in the road in the first half with some penalties and some other mistakes, but I was proud of the guys for the way they really came out after halftime and got rolling,” Lincoln County head coach Bradley Likens said after the win. “But that’s exactly what we needed and now we can head into this bye and get rested and prepared for these final two games of the regular season.”
The visiting Panthers of Clay County (3-3) couldn’t have asked to get off to a better start against Class AAA Lincoln County squad (4-4) as Eugene Sams picked off a Gabe Bates pass on the first Lincoln County possession and returned it 10 yards to the endzone for the pick-six.
Freshman QB Noah Collins hit Bo Roat on the two-point conversion pass and Clay County took the 8-0 lead with 10:59 remaining in the first quarter.
After both defenses forced a punt, Lincoln County finally got on the board on their third possession as Smith broke free for one of his patented long runs down the sideline and out ran the Panther defense 84 yards to the end zone. Bates ran in the two-point conversion and the game was tied up at 8-8 with 3:25 left in the first.
Coach Likens Lincoln County squad forced another punt on the next Clay County possession as Nolan Shimp, Cameron May, Dustin Jeffers, Luke Adkins and company completely shut down the run game for Clay County.
Clay County tried to punt the ball away from Smith but he was able to scoop it up off the grass and found running room, this time up the middle of the field, and returned the ball 60 yards to the Clay County five yard line.
Smith then punched it into the endzone from five yards away on 2nd and goal and the ensuing two-point try was no good, as LCHS took the 14-8 lead with 1:41 left in the first.
Midway through the second quarter Smith scored his third touchdown of the first half as Bates hit him on a screen pass and he did the rest taking it 60 yards to the house for the touchdown. Bates rolled out and hit Luke Adkins for the two-point try as the Panthers took the 22-8 lead with 5:57 left in the first half.
The second half was all Lincoln County as the home squad pushed the lead to 30-8 after a 12 yard scramble from Bates in the third quarter and then put the game completely on ice in the fourth as both Smith and Blake Adkins scored on TD runs and Nolan Shimp returned an interception 25 yards for the pick-six.
Smith came into the game only needing one yard to break Zack Whitten’s record of 3,213 career yards and he blew past that with ease as the senior ran for 232 yards and scored four total TDs in the win. He added the 61 yard receiving score and also had over 60 yards in the return game.
“Every time we need a play, Isaiah is always there for us,” Likens said of his star senior. “I’m glad he’s going into the record books. He deserves to be there. He is a heck of a player and just a heck of a kid.”
Bates finished the game 7-16 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown and also added 31 yards on the ground and another score.
Shimp carried the ball six times for 42 yards, caught two passes for 12 yards, and turned in another monster game defensively as he turned in 11 total tackles, picked off two passes in the second half including the pick-six, and forced a fumble.
Senior Chris Davis and Colin Miller each added six stops apiece for the Panthers and Luke Adkins finished with five.
The loss for Clay County, who came in ranked No. 18 in Class AA, sees their record dip to .500 at 3-3. They will return to action next week at Riverview.
With the win Lincoln County keeps their Class AAA playoff hopes alive as they improve their record to 4-4 as they head into their bye week. They will play at Riverside on Oct. 29 and end the regular season on Nov. 5 at Greenbrier East.
Score by Quarters
CCHS (3-3): 8 0 0 8 — 16
LCHS (4-3): 14 8 8 22 — 52
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CC: Eugene Sams 10-yard interception return (Noah Collins pass to Bo Roat) 10:59
LC: Isaiah Smith 84 yard run (Gabe Bates run) 3:25
LC: Smith 5 yard run (Bates pass no good) 1:41
Second Quarter
LC: Bates 61 yard pass to Smith (Bates pass to Luke Adkins) 5:57
Third Quarter
LC: Bates 12 yard run (Smith run) 2:37
Fourth Quarter
CC: Collins 21 yard pass to Isaiah Payton (Collins pass to Benjamin Williams) 11:04
LC: Smith 39 yard run (Smith run) 10:02
LC: Nolan Shimp 25 yard interception return (Bates pass to Colin Miller) 9:07
LC: Blake Adkins 6 yard run (Run failed) 1:10