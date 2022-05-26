SOUTH CHARLESTON - Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett hoped his team woke up with visions of a new day on Thursday.
Unfortunately, the Panthers' troubles of Wednesday carried over as they fell behind early and could not overcome it in a 10-5 loss to John Marshall in the elimination game on Thursday morning.
Following the game, Barrett was already focused on the future - the 2023 season when he brings back his entire starting lineup.
"With the young team we had this year, we've been pretty successful throughout this season and we've got everybody back so our expectations are to be back here again," Barrett said. "When you're young, you'll make some mistakes, so hopefully we can clean them up and get a little bit more educated."
Similar woes - a combination of errors and not finding a hit when needed - went into an early deficit for the Panthers.
John Marshall jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings following a two-run error in the first and another pair of errors that led to a two-run single by the Monarchs' Megan Dougherty in the second.
It was the third time in three games that Lincoln County had fallen behind quickly in the state tournament.
"It's hard to come out of it," Barrett said. "These teams up here are good, quality teams and we just got off to a slow start in each and every game we played up here - our bats, defensively as well."
John Marshall's lead grew to 8-0 in the fifth and the Panthers were on the brink of being shut out for the second straight game, but Lincoln County got going in the fifth to make things interesting.
An error started the frame before Josie Bird - who had been intentionally walked on four occasions in the tournament - lined an RBI single to center to end a 10-inning scoreless streak for the Panthers.
After Bird and Haleigh Adkins were each safe following a fielder's choice in which the play at second pulled the shortstop off the bag on Bird's arrival, Ryleigh Shull and Becca Pennington each followed with RBI singles before Maci Lunsford's suicide squeeze also plated a run.
John Marshall's second error of the frame made it a five-spot for the Panthers, who trimmed it to 8-5.
As quickly as Lincoln County grabbed momentum, it was gone.
John Marshall beat out a pair of infield singles, which started a flurry with four of five Monarchs reaching base to plate another pair of runs.
The Panthers had a last breath of life in the seventh, getting runners to first and second with no outs, but John Marshall's Kadence Pettit struck out the game's last three batters.
Pettit struck out 10 Lincoln County batters - including four in the final inning due to a throwing error on a throw-down to first - to get the win for the Monarchs.
With the loss, Lincoln County's season ends at 24-7.
JOHN MARSHALL 340 012 0 - 10 14 4
LINCOLN COUNTY 000 050 0 - 5 7 4
Pettit and Adkins. Stump and Bird. Hitting: (JM) Tucker 4-5; Pettit 3-3, RBI; Dougherty 2 RBI; Blake 2-4; Adkins 2-5. (LC) Shull 2-4, RBI; Bird RBI; Pennington RBI; Lunsford RBI.
