Lincoln County softball player Ryleigh Shull has been described as a bulldog on the mound.
That's appropriate as the star pitcher committed to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
"I am so blessed," Shull said. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity to learn and grow under Tech's coaches."
Shull thanked her parents, coaches, teammates and others who helped her earn a scholarship.
"Louisiana Tech is a special place with special people," Shull said. "I'm beyond excited to start a new chapter of my life in Ruston, Louisiana."
Shull posted a 2.76 earned run average in 20 appearances last season. In 99 innings, she allowed 99 hits, struck out 78 and walked 37. Opponents batted .245. As a hitter, Shull batted. 406 in 30 games, with eight home runs and 35 runs batted in. She smacked 12 doubles.
Shull is the third Panther to commit to a major college program since the end of last season. Shortstop Haleigh Adkins is headed to Miami (Ohio) and catcher Josie Bird to Indiana.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Hurricane baseball players Dylan Bell and Caden Johnson (Potomac State); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Morhead State); Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis (North Carolina State).
OFFERS: Portsmouth basketball player Sienna Allen (Richmond); former South Charleston and current Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, quarterback Trey Dunn (Navy); Ripley basketball player Sophie Nichols (West Virginia State); Boyd County running back Malachi Wheeler (Kentucky Christian).
VISITS: Fairland basketball star Bree Allen (Tiffin); Spring Valley basketball standout Hallie Bailey (Bluefield State); Ironton football players Chianti Martin, Tyler Roach and Nick Sites, along with Portsmouth wide receiver Derrick Lattimore and George Washington tight end Guner Flores (Marshall);
Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Tennessee); Spring Valley defensive back Ethan Null (Pikeville); Russell girls basketball player Bella Quinn (Kutztown State).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Wayne volleyball standout Gabby Elliott is second in the nation in aces. Portsmouth Notre Dame has won 10 consecutive sectional volleyball titles.
Coal Grove's Chase Hall ran for 355 yards and six touchdowns in a 67-43 victory over Malvern in the first round of the Ohio Division VI football playoffs. Russell improved to 29-1 all-time vs. West Carter in football. Hunter Pendleton set a Minford record for career tackles with 355.
Wheelersburg soccer player Max Hagans scored 44 goals this season. Portsmouth Notre Dame beat Green to win its first football playoff game in 22 years.
OUCH! Prayers are requested for Spring Valley running back Bruin Booth, who suffered a broken neck in a football game vs. George Washington, and Belfry coach Philip Heywood, who fractured two ribs when he was accidentally hit on the sidelines of the Pirates' game with Johnson Central.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington beat Milton 25-18, 25-4 to win the Cabell County middle school volleyball title. Huntington also was selected the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission academic achievement award winner for 2022-2023. The Eagles will be honored at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 3 before the Class AAA football state championship game.
Milton defeated Huntington 3-0 to win the Cabell County middle school football championship. The Ohio Valley Conference high school volleyball all-star game is scheduled for 6 p.m., Nov. 11 at Coal Grove. Fairland's Mary Haynes and Gallia Academy's Sally Barnette are the coaches.
Hurricane won its first Mountain State Athletic Conference volleyball title. Winfield won the Cardinal Conference football championship. Raceland won the Eastern Kentucky Conference football championship. Ironton finished No. 1 in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll.
Former Fairland quarterback Max Ward of Kentucky Christian University was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference football player of the week after completing 17 of 32 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-28 victory over St. Andrews. Ward also ran for a TD. Pike Central's football game at Paintsville last week was canceled because not enough officials were present.