HUNTINGTON - As Marshall got ready for the 2020 season, there was one position on the defensive side of the football where unknowns were abound.
That was the linebacker position, due to the graduation of two starters and lots of inexperience outside of starter Tavante Beckett. There were many new faces and a new linebackers coach in Jordon Hankins, which left plenty of question marks entering the season.
That fact was not lost on the players as they prepared in the preseason.
"It definitely wasn't a secret," Eli Neal said. "We all knew that we were one of the biggest question marks on the defense. Not to say we felt disrespected, but it definitely put a little more fuel on the fire. It just helped us go through camp a little more tough knowing that we were that question mark. We came out first game and just tried to put all those questions to rest and we just continued to do so by our preparation every week this year."
So far, preparation has turned into production for the Thundering Herd. Those question marks have quickly become exclamation points as the Herd linebacker corps has been a central force in the team's 4-0 start that features one of the nation's top defenses.
Neal, the reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, even smiled when asked whether the group knew it could be this productive so early in the year.
"I don't think any of us could've really saw this happening, but it wasn't out of our mind," Neal said. "A lot of preparation went into it and we definitely put in the work for it. It didn't just happen by accident."
Neal said part of the group's success thus far is attributed to Hankins coming in and putting everyone - even Beckett, who was one of the league's top performers - on a level playing field.
Hankins said in preseason that past performance did not matter; instead, it was current production that would dictate playing time. That resonated with guys like Neal who were looking to establish themselves.
"(Hankins) was able to come in and have all of us on the same platform and build us from the ground up," Neal said.
So far, the group has been led by the trio of Beckett, Neal and fellow linebacker Abraham Beauplan - all of which have made big plays this season. Beckett has been a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week and Neal kept that trend going last week, but Beauplan has been just as effective, coming up with big plays in each game.
"The combination of those three guys has been great," Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said.
In each of the last two games, Beauplan has forced fumbles that have ended opposing teams' drives.
"The ace in the hole is the Beauplan kid," Holliday said. "He's a football player. He's the guy that stripped that ball from the (LA Tech) quarterback (Luke Anthony) on the sideline over there and he's just a tremendous, tremendous football player that's extremely physical and tough."
Neal said Hankins has broken down the expectations of the position with the guys in the room and added that those guys have watched film together to help each other with mistakes they see so they are prepared for the next game.
That next game comes on Saturday against a Florida Atlantic team that will test the Herd with their speed and athleticism, as well as the tempo at which they run their offense.
"Fast, a lot of speed," Neal said. "They like to spread everybody out and be able to run the ball."
This week's game will be a big test for a Marshall team that is now ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll. Marshall hosts the Owls at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.