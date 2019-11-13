HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni is hoping less will be more for the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team.
The early rotation system for his team involved having two post players with perimeter abilities — any combo of Jannson Williams, Darius George and Mikel Beyers — in to start before countering with traditional post players Iran Bennett and Goran Miladinovic in the second wave of a first half.
What D’Antoni found, however, is that the system wasn’t necessarily a strain on the bigs; instead, it was hindering his guards to get into a flow due to the drastic change in styles.
Following Sunday’s 96-70 loss to Toledo, D’Antoni and his staff assessed the film and are making a change going forward.
“We ran into a little bit of a problem because there’s a big difference in how Mikel and Jannson or George play the 4-5, as opposed to Iran and Goran,” D’Antoni said. “When you’re running a certain way for eight minutes, then all of the sudden, you put in Goran or Iran or both, you change the way you were playing. It’s totally different.
“I’m going to try to get to where we play one big man and let them piggy-back off of each other so we can get a better feel for how we are playing all the time.”
With one big — Bennett or Miladinovic — on the floor down low, it will help with some issues that hindered the Herd in each of their first two regular-season games.
The first — and most important to D’Antoni — was the flow of his guards, which is currently led by Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey.
With the 4-5 set of Williams and Beyers in, screen action was more dedicated to a pick-and-pop because of the abilities of those players to shoot the perimeter shot.
However, Bennett and Miladinovic are more post-up presences and pick-and-roll style players, which changes things for how the guards execute a play or even a drive.
Having one big on the floor allows for a post presence and some pick-and-pop action, as well, while providing continuity, which the team has lacked early.
D’Antoni did say that he liked the thought of Bennett and Miladinovic platooning at the five, not only for offensive continuity, but also to help in offensive rebounding.
With the lineup of Williams-George-Beyers, those guys are normally around the perimeter, which led to a lack of bodies able to go get rebounds once shots went up.
The early struggles in shooting have led to several one-shot possessions that have allowed the opposition to go on runs, such as seen against Robert Morris and Toledo.
D’Antoni added that Bennett and Miladinovic each add a size and matchup problem for the opposition that he wants to utilize.
“If we weren’t going to use the two bigs, then we could play like we have for the last five years,” D’Antoni said. “But I think we have an opportunity with these bigs to be pretty good, so we are going to have to get to where we are staying in the same system the whole game to get a rhythm.”
With D’Antoni’s adjustment, that increases the importance of Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices before heading to South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday afternoon.
As for the rotation, that means one big man will enter the starting lineup, leaving Bennett and Miladinovic to battle this week for who will get the starting nod.
On the other end of the spectrum, the trio of George-Beyers-Williams, who have started at the 3-4-5 spots, will see one shift to coming off the bench, so they are all jockeying for playing time as well.
D’Antoni said it will be an adjustment for all, but the end game is to find the offensive rhythm over the remainder of non-conference play to have the Herd positioned and confident for 40 minutes each game with minimal lapses as it makes a run for a Conference USA crown.
“The point of defense is to break rhythm,” D’Antoni said. “We were breaking it ourselves by having two different lineups in style. It’s going to be a feel-out process for the next month and a half until we get this team to where they are comfortable about their roles.
“It’s nothing that any player did. I just want to establish a system that we can rely on. We’re going to use both Iran and Goran. We just don’t need to hop back and forth between centers that don’t post up and centers that do.”