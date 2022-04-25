Cabell Midland's Logan Lingenfelter (12) celebrates with the team after batting a home run as Cabell Midland takes on Huntington High during a high school baseball game on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington's Ethen Riggs (7), right, attempts to catch out Cabell Midland's Hunter McSweeney (5) as Cabell Midland takes on Huntington High during a high school baseball game on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington's Austin O'Malley (26), left, catches out Cabell Midland's Sam Sowards (19) at third base as Cabell Midland takes on Huntington High during a high school baseball game on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Lucas Hall (4) celebrates with the team after batting a home run as Cabell Midland takes on Huntington High during a high school baseball game on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland was fired up about a high school baseball poll it feels showed the Knights disrespect Monday and took it out on Huntington High.
Logan Lingenfelter pitched a two-hit shutout and hit a home run to lead Cabell Midland (13-5) to an 8-0 triumph over the Highlanders (14-6) at Cook-Holbrook Field.
The voters in the poll might reconsider giving the Knights only one vote and leaving them out of the top 10 after Monday’s performance.
Lingenfelter retired the first nine in order before giving up a leadoff double to Lukas Conn in the fourth inning. Adam Hanlon singled off Lingenfelter’s leg in the seventh.
“I hung one curve and Lukas sent that flying,” Lingenfelter said. “I threw more off-speed pitches the first time through the order and more fastballs the second and third time through.”
The senior righthander mixed his fastball, curve, slider and changeup to keep Huntington’s potent offense off balance. The Highlanders had scored at least six runs in five of their previous six games.
“Logan threw a great game,” Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said. “No walks and his slider was back.”
The Knights offense helped Lingenfelter plenty. Lingenfelter doubled home Landon Nida with the winning run in the first inning. Kenton Collins singled in Noah Jordan in the second to make it 2-0.
In the third, Lingenfelter homered to center before Jackson Fetty doubled, then scored on Jordan’s bad-hop triple to right. Sam Sowards followed with a double to plate Jordan and make it 5-0.
Ray Ray Williams smashed a two-run homer in the fourth and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to set the score.
Lingenfelter finished 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two runs batted in. Williams went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Fetty was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Jordan went 2 for 4 with a triple. Collins and Hunter McSweeney each went 2 for 4.
The Highlanders won the first meeting, which counts for sectional seeding, 10-6 on March 28.
CABELL MIDLAND 113 201 0 — 8 14 0
HUNTINGTON 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Lingenfelter and Ball; Austin, Harshbarger (3), Smith (4), Jackson (6), Hall (7) and O’Roark.
