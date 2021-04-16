ONA -- Logan Lingenfelter pitched a five-hitter and struck out 10 in his first varsity start to lead Cabell Midland to a 2-1 victory over George Washington in high school baseball.
Drew Elkins was 2 for 3 for the Knights, who scored the winning run in walk-off fashion.
Cameroin Reed went 2 for 3 for the Patriots.
SPRING VALLEY 5, POINT PLEASANT 4: Elijah Dixon scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk as the Timberwolves (3-0) topped the host Big Blacks (1-1).
Hank Hinchman and Bryson Hayton each had two hits for Spring Valley. Isaac Craddock led Point Pleasant with two hits and three runs batted in. Kyelar Morrow had two hits.
HURRICANE 7, HUNTINGTON HIGH 3: The Redskins scored four runs in the first inning and cruised to a victory over the Highlanders.
Luke Moore and Bryson Rigney each drove in two runs for Hurricane (1-0). Justin Legg had two hits for Huntington High.
IRONTON 12, CHESAPEAKE 1: Cole Freeman went 4 for 4 with two RBI as the Fighting Tigers (8-3 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) beat the host Panthers.
Nate Bias was 3 for 3 with two RBI, Ryan Ashley drove in two runs and Kyle Howell went 2 for 4. Trevor Kleinman struck out seven in four innings to earn the win.
IRONTON 601 32 -- 12 16 0
CHESAPEAKE 000 10 -- 1 3 4
T. Kleinman, Duncan (5) and Freeman; Walsh, Evans (5) and Grim.
Hitting: (I) Freeman 4-4 2B 2 RBI, Howell 2-4 2B, Sloan 2B, Ashley 2 RBI, T. Kleinman 2-3, Bias 2-3 2 RBI.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 15, SOUTH POINT 5: Ethan Kammer and Caleb Nichols each drove in three runs as the guest Titans beat the Pointers (1-10).
Kammer went 2 for 4 and Nichols 2 for 5. Dylan Seison was 4 for 5 with two RBI. Matt Boldman went 3 for 5 and Tucker Hermann 2 for 5. Alex Cassidy earned the win. Jordan Ermalovich drove in two runs for South Point. Gage Chapman was 2 for 3 and Nakian Dawson 2 for 4.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 300 430 5 -- 15 15 3
SOUTH POINT 001 301 0 -- 5 6 5
Cassdy, Schmidt (3), Seison (7) and Kammer; Dawson, Freeman (7) and Kammer.
Hitting: (PND) Seison 4-5 2 RBI, Nichols 2-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Kammer 2-4 3 RBI, Hermann 2-5, Boldman 3-5 2 RBI; (SP) Ermalovich 2 RBI, Chapman 2-3, Dawson 2-4 2B.
IRONTON ST. JOE 4, RIVER VALLEY 2: J.C. Damron bunted home one run and another attempted squeeze led to a throwing error that allowed in two more runs as the Flyers beat the visiting Raiders. Elijah Rowe went 2 for 2 and Jackson Rowe was the winning pitcher. Blaine Cline drove in both of River Valley's runs.
RIVER VALLEY 000 000 2 -- 2 7 2
IRONTON ST. JOE 000 004 x -- 4 4 0
Facemire, Barber (6) and Euton; J. Rowe and M. Mahlmeister.
Hitting: (RV) Cline 2 RBI, (ISJ) J. Rowe 2B, E. Rowe 2-2.
EAST CARTER 7, RACELAND 5: Blake Hall went 2 for 2 with three RBI to lead the Raiders past the Rams. Matthew Tomolonis was the winning pitcher. His brother, Andrew, earned a save.
Softball
CABELL MIDLAND 11, CAPITAL 1: The Knights pounded 19 hits in a rout of the host Cougars.
Madelyn Meadows went 3 for 5 with two RBI for Cabell Midland.
ROCK HILL 13, SOUTH POINT 1: Winning pitcher Kylee Howard went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI to lift the Redwomen over the Pointers in Pedro, Ohio. She also threw a 3-hitter.
Tori Adkins went 3 for 4 with three RBI and Karlee Gillespie drove in two for Rock Hill (6-7). Olivia Perkins went 2 for 2 for South Point.
SOUTH POINT 010 00 -- 1 3 1
ROCK HILL 220 9x -- 13 11 0
Perkins and Staley; Howard and Hanshaw.
Hitting: (SP) Perkins 2-2; (RH) Howard 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Adkins 3-4 3 RBI, Gillespie 2 RBI.
POINT PLEASANT 15, SPRING VALLEY 4: The Big Blacks (2-1) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the homestanding Timberwolves.
Rylee Cochran hit a grand slam and Kylie Price a two-run home run during a nine-run fifth inning. Cochran finished with three hits and five RBI. Price had two hits and drove in four. Havin Roush, Julia Parsons, Krysten Stroud and Madilyn Keefer had two hits apiece. Bailey Adkins hit a two-run homer for Spring Valley. Jenna Christopher smacked two hits.
SYMMES VALLEY 17, NEW BOSTON 0: Lauren Wells pitched a on-hit shutout as the Vikings (11-4 overall, 4-2 Southern Ohio Conference) clobbered the Tigers in Aid, Ohio. Emily Estep was 3 for 3 with four RBI. Desiree Simpson and Kylee Thompson each went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Kaitlyn Stevenson and Savannah Mart each went 2 for 3.
NEW BOSTON 000 00 -- 0 1 4
SYMMES VALLEY 368 0x -- 17 17 0
Whitley and Lawson; Wells and Carpenter.
Hitting: (SV) Simpson 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Thompson 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Estep 3-3 2B 4 RBI, Stevenson 2-3, Mart 2-3, Gothard 2B.
IRONTON 12, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: Winning pitcher Keegan Moore struck out 11 Blue Angels and went 4 for 5 with three RBI to lead the Tigers to victory in Centenary, Ohio.
Kirsten Williams had two hits and 4 RBI. Graycie Brammer whacked three hits. For Gallia Academy (4-6 overall, 2-2 OVC) Jenna Harrison had two hits, including a homer.
FLEMING COUNTY 17, COAL GROVE 4: The Panthers (5-5) pounded 22 hits in a victory over the Hornets in the Boyd County Tri-State Showcase in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Gracie Newsome, Sidney Argo, Mallory Donahue, Mackenzie Staggs, Caroline Price, Kylie Griggs, Ariana Adams and Courtney Arrasmith had multiple hits for Fleming County. Addi Dillow and Jordyn Griffith each were 2 for 3 for Coal Grove.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 9, PORTSMOUTH 4: The Titans improved to 9-0 with a triumph over the host Trojans (9-4). Isabel Cassidy went 4 for 5 with two RBI for Portsmouth Notre Dame. Kaylor Pickelsimer and Kyndal Ford each drove in two runs, with Pickelsimer going 3 for 5. Ava Hassel was 3 for 5. Claire Dettwiller and Annie Dettwiller each were 2 for 3. Madison Perry went 2 for 3 for Portsmouth.
WINFIELD 9, LOGAN 1: Faith Gaylor went 3 for 3 with two RBI as the visiting Generals (3-0) topped the Wildcats. Kenzie Hale homered for Winfield. Delaney Machado was 2 for 3.
SISSONVILLE 8, POINT PLEASANT 0: Madison Legg pitched a two-hit shutout against the host Big Blacks. Emma Mead went 3 for 4 and Gracelyn Hill homered for Sissonville.
Boys basketball
WAYNE 70, WAHAMA 69: Bryan Sansom made 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points to lead the Pioneers to a victory over the White Falcons in double-overtime in Mason, West Virginia. Jake Merritt scored 10 points for Wayne. Ethan Gray paced Wahama with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Sawyer VanMatre scored 19 points and Bryce Zuspan 15.
LINCOLN COUNTY 49, BUFFALO 46: John Blankenship and Jayse Tulley each scored 19 points to help the Panthers (11-6) beat the Bison in Hamlin, West Virginia. Jackson England paced Buffalo (7-8) with 12 points.
