COVINGTON, Ky. — Fourth-seeded Boyd County (4-4) dominated No. 1 seed Covington Holmes (7-3) Kentucky high school football playoffs.
The Lions won their first postseason game since 2008 to advance to play at Rowan County in the second round.
Holmes defeated the Lions 26-15 on Oct. 9 in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Boyd County scored on eight of its first nine drives, and might have on its ninth if not for a penalty. Six of the eight touchdown drives started in Holmes territory and the longest was just 55 yards. The Lions defense frustrated the Bulldogs, who struggled to move the ball consistently.
Boyd County rushed for more than 350 yards, with senior Carter Stephens carrying for 147 yards and three touchdowns, and Jacob Kelley running for 105 yards and three TDs.
Boyd County had not played in three weeks because of COVID-related cancellations. Holmes had been in quarantine for two weeks. While the Bulldogs appeared rusty, the Lions were highly efficient.
BOYD COUNTY 14 6 21 14 — 55
COVINGTON HOLMES 0 6 8 0 — 14
BC — Stephens 7 run (Thompson kick)
BC — Staten 1 run (Thompson kick)
BC — Kelley 4 run (kick failed)
CH — Q. Calloway 1 run (run failed)
BC — Stephens 6 run (Thompson kick)
BC — Kelley 10 run (Thompson kick)
CH — Commodore 85 kickoff return (Q. Calloway run)
BC — Stephens 16 run (Thompson kick)
BC — Kelley 3 run (Thompson kick)
BC — Meade 1 run (Thompson kick)
LAWRENCE COUNTY DONE: Lawrence County’s football team’s season is finished.
The Bulldogs defeated Pike County Central 22-20 Friday night in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs, but someone on the squad developed a positive case of COVID-19 Sunday, meaning the team will drop out of the postseason.
Belfry will now have a bye and advance to the third round.