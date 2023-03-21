LLOYD, Ky. — Frank Conley hopes the adage that a team learns more from its losses than its wins isn’t true.
LLOYD, Ky. — Frank Conley hopes the adage that a team learns more from its losses than its wins isn’t true.
The Boyd County High School baseball coach said his team can learn plenty from its 6-5 victory over Greenup County Tuesday.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Conley said. “We’ve not come close to playing as well as we can. In games like this, hopefully you get the lesson without the loss. You’re hoping that’s what you get, at least.”
The Lions (4-0) broke a 3-3 tie when Alex Martin homered to left-center with Josh Kelley aboard to make it 5-3. Brayden Coleman’s solo home run an inning later made it 6-3.
The Musketeers (2-2) trimmed one run from the deficit in the fifth when Cohen Underwood singled home Carson Wireman. Greenup County added another run in the seventh when Hunter Clevenger reached on an infield hit, moved to third on two wild pitches, then scored on a throwing error. Underwood reached on that error and represented the tying run, but was stranded when Martin struck out Jack Gullett, Cade Hunt and Ty Logan all looking to end the game and earn a save.
Martin touched 88 mph, a stark contrast to starter Cayden Butler, whose fastball sat at 72. Winning pitcher Brody Biggs and Townes Young offered similar velocity to Butler before J.K. McKnight came in in the sixth throwing in the mid-80s.
“My goal was to split those guys up and go hard, then soft, then hard again, but the way things worked, the way the scoreboard dictated it, we had to do it the way it happened,” Conley said. “It worked out.”
Coleman went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in before being intentionally walked in the seventh. Jacob Vanover went 2 for 3 and Peyton Jackson 2 for 4.
Wireman, Clevenger and Underwood each smacked two hits for Greenup County.
“They outplayed us in every facet of the game except the final score,” Conley said. “They pitched ahead and we pitched behind. They hit line drives and we swung and missed a lot. They hit line drives and we didn’t. They outplayed us about every way you can.”
Conley said the game showed his team can win when it’s not playing its finest baseball.
“That we came out on top says something for our guys and their resilience,” Conley said. “We made pitches when we needed them and did just enough.”
The Lions return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Morgan County. The Musketeers take to the field again at 2 p.m. Saturday versus Johnson Central at Pikeville, then play the host Panthers after the first game ends.
BOYD COUNTY 012 210 0 — 6 10 1
GREENUP COUNTY 111 010 0 — 5 9 0
Butler, Biggs (4), Young (5), McKnight (6), Martin (7) and Jones; Hunt, Gammon (4) and Adkins.
Hitting: (BC) Martin HR 2 RBI, Jackson 2-4, Vanover 2-4, Coleman 3-3 HR 2 RBI; (GC) Wireman 2-4, Clevenger 2-4 2 RBI, Underwood 2-4.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
