SUMMIT, Ky. -- Against Bethlehem, Hannah Roberts was the star.
Roberts, Boyd County's 6-foot senior center, scored 19 points, including the game-winning basket with nine seconds to play, to lift the ninth-ranked Lions (7-0) to a 66-65 victory over No. 2 Bethlehem (9-1) in girls high school basketball at Boyd County Middle School.
"I was trying to get a foul, but it went in," Roberts candidly admitted in reference to the winning basket. "We knew we had to get a quick basket and play defense."
Roberts, a University of South Carolina-Upstate signee, also grabbed 10 rebounds in a game that featured 14 lead changes, including four in the final 55 seconds.
The Lions led 62-61 after a basket by Audrey Biggs with 55 seconds left. Kasey Spalding scored with 37 seconds to play to give the Banshees a 63-62 lead. Biggs came up big again with a basket to push Boyd County in front 64-63 with 20 seconds remaining, but Ameilia Hodges countered with a basket for Bethlehem with 15 seconds on the clock to make it 65-64.
Bethlehem called time out with 6 seconds to play, but couldn't get off a shot.
"I knew Hannah would make that last shot," said Boyd County guard Harley Paynter, who scored 14 points. "She and Audrey made some big shots."
Biggs finished with 18 points, 12 in the second half when she went 4 for 4 from the field and the free throw line.
The Lions were in deep trouble early, as the Banshees made 11 of 14 shots, including five 3-pointers, in building a 25-14 first-quarter lead. Bethlehem extended its edge to as many as 13 points before Boyd County pulled with six prior to settling for a 37-27 deficit at halftime.
The Lions came out strong in the third quarter. Roberts' 3-pointer 30 seconds in sparked a 12-2 run that brought Boyd County back in the game.
Lions coach Pete Fraley said he scheduled Bethlehem so his team would be challenged and face adversity. He said he was thrilled with how his players responded.
"I told them we could unravel or pull together and stick it out," Fraley said. "We pulled together. I trust our kids. We have six seniors and I trust them enough to let them play. Our kids trust each other and in our system."
Emma Filitreau led the Banshees with 18 points. Hodges scored 16 and Xavaria Smalley 13.
Boyd County returns to action vs. West Carter at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
BETHLEHEM 25 12 12 16 -- 65: Smalley 13, Hodges 16, Thompson 4, Thurmond 6, Spalding 5, Filitreau 18.
BOYD COUNTY 14 13 20 19 -- 66: Whitmore 5, Caldwell 3, Rucker 7, Paynter 14, Biggs 18, Roberts 19.