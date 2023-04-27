Huntington's Tayveon Wilson heads back to the dugout between innings as the Highlanders take on Boyd County during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the old Boyd County High School in Ashland.
CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Boyd County worked some two-out magic and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to gain a 4-4 tie with Huntington High.
After a scoreless eighth, both coaches agreed to halt play as a steady rain made things wet and dangerous. Teams hope to complete play at a later date.
“It’s crazy,” Lions coach Frank Conley said at a soaked Larry Addington Field. “Don’t want anyone to get hurt.”
Huntington scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead, only to see the Lions get two in their seventh to extend play.
“Feel good about our seventh,” Conley said. “Our kids didn’t quit. That’s a good sign.”
The Highlanders got even at 2-2 in the sixth when Colson Parker reached, stole second, stole third, and on the play, the throw went into left and he raced home.
“All on Colson,” Huntington coach John Dennison said. “Stole second, read the play, stole third and came home. (Ryan) Ramey clutched up and we got an insurance run. In the bottom of the inning, we failed to execute.”
In the Huntington seventh, Dylan Burton, who took over for starter Jaxon Hatfield in the sixth, reached on a single and courtesy runner Zion McComas took second on a sacrifice bunt by Patrick Henson. Ryan Ramey came up to pinch hit and delivered an RBI single. Jonathan Jackson then delivered a single for the second RBI.
Boyd County wasn’t through. In their seventh, with two on and two out, Peyton Jackson and Gunnar Gerahart stroked RBI singles to tie the game and force extra innings.
Boyd County started eighth-grader Grant Slater and he fanned 11 in six innings. Cayden Butler and Townes Young finished up.
Hatfield went five, Burton one and Tayveon Wilson the last two for the Highlanders.
It’s Boyd County’s second tie of the season. The Lions finished knotted with Ironton, 2-2, on March 28.
HUNTINGTON 000 101 20 — 4 7 3
BOYD COUNTY 011 000 20 — 4 7 1
Hatfield, Burton (6), Wilson (7) and Henson. Slater, Butler (7), Young (7) and Jones.
Hitting: (H) Jackson RBI, Wilson 2-4, RBI; Ramey RBI. (BC) Gerahart 2 RBI, Coleman 2B, RBI.
