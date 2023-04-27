The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Boyd County worked some two-out magic and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to gain a 4-4 tie with Huntington High.

After a scoreless eighth, both coaches agreed to halt play as a steady rain made things wet and dangerous. Teams hope to complete play at a later date.

