Faith Burnside scored three goals to lead Boyd County (1-0) to a 6-0 victory over Lawrence County (0-1) in girls high school soccer Thursday in Louisa, Kentucky.
Alexis Boyd scored two goals and Laci Boyd one. Sophia Stevens made two saves in earning the shutout.
ASHLAND 6, WEST CARTER 0: Milei Baker celebrated her return from a torn knee ligament to score two goals as the Kittens (2-0) walloped the visiting Comets (0-1). Baker, a junior, missed all of last season.
Kenleigh Woods scored the winning goal 12 minutes in. Emma Vanhorn, Macie Bevins and Meisha Salisbury also scored. Gracie Madden posted the shutout in goal.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 4, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Carter Gibson saved two shots in helping the Lions (1-0) top the Panthers (0-2) in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.
Rolan Sanderson scored twice. Alex Lawson found the net once and issued two assists. Cole Thompson scored one goal and made one assist.
Golf
PORTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL: Waverly edged Fairland by one stroke Thursday to win the tournament at the 6,701-yard, par-72 Portsmouth Elks Golf Course in McDermott, Ohio.
The Tigers finished at 330. North Adams was third at 333, followed by Teays Valley at 336, Wheelersburg 339, South Webster 348, Piketon 351, Coal Grove 354, Logan Elm 358, Belpre 358, Ironton 375, Eastern-Brown 377, Chesapeake 383, Ironton St. Joe 385, Zane Trace 392, West Union 396, Manchester 407 and Portsmouth 409.
Matt Owen of South Webster was the medalist, shooting 71. Landon Roberts of Fairland tied Ben Nichols and Zander King of Waverly for runner-up honors, each with a 76. Fairland's Jeremiah Fizer and Ironton St. Joe's Eli Ford tied for fifth at 77.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
