FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Haylee Thornsberry hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning to give Boyd County (23-12) a 7-6 triumph over Elliott County (16-18) Saturday in the first round of the 16th Region Tournament at Fleming County High School.
Alex Blanton tripled home a run in the sixth inning to tie the game 4-4.
Sara Bays was the winning pitcher. She struck out six.
Boyd County takes on Lewis County at 7 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. The Lions topped Rowan County 7-1 in the first round.
ASHLAND 8, RUSSELL 7: The Kittens (18-14) scored two runs in the ninth inning to edge the Red Devils (13-17) in the 16th Region Tournament.
Lauren Spears homered for Ashland. Kendall Hillard’s single drove in Spears and Laney Sorrell to win it. Kenzi Robinson earned the win.
WINFIELD 18, POINT PLEASANT 13: The Generals scored nine runs in the fifth inning to erase a 9-4 deficit and defat the Big Blacks in a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game.
Point Pleasant tied the game at 13-13, but Winfield scored five runs in the sixth to win it.
Faith Gaylor hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for the Generals (20-5) Kenzie Hal smacked three hits, including a home run, and had three RBI. Kennedy Dean, Maci Boggess and Georgia Moulder had two hits apiece.
Emma Harbour went 4 for 4 with a home run and eight RBI for the Big Blacks. Havin Roush and Rylee Cochran each had three hits.
Winfield entertains Sissonville Monday for the championship.
Baseball
ASHLAND 9, GREENUP COUNTY 8: The host Tomcats (14-21) overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat the Musketeers (18-20) in the 16th Region Tournament.
Eli Miller scored the winning run on an error in the seventh inning. Jack Heineman hit a home run for Ashland. Asher Stevens was the winning pitcher.
Ashland advances to the semifinals vs. East Carter on Monday.