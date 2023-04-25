The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — With the count 3-1 on Myla Hamilton, Boyd County coach David Wheeler first gave his No. 6 hitter a take sign.

He then waved it off, gave Hamilton a green light, and she belted the next pitch over the fence in left-center for a three-run homer to highlight a seven-run inning for the Lions on the way to a five-inning win over Ashland, 11-0, Tuesday evening at Ashland.

