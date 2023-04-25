ASHLAND — With the count 3-1 on Myla Hamilton, Boyd County coach David Wheeler first gave his No. 6 hitter a take sign.
He then waved it off, gave Hamilton a green light, and she belted the next pitch over the fence in left-center for a three-run homer to highlight a seven-run inning for the Lions on the way to a five-inning win over Ashland, 11-0, Tuesday evening at Ashland.
“Glad he took it off,” Hamilton said. “It felt so good off the bat.”
“It’s 3-1 and I give the take sign to Hamilton,” Wheeler said. “Then I took it off and she hits the street with the next pitch. She’s swinging the bat well.”
Hamilton’s homer was the highlight of her 3-for-3 day at the plate. She had an RBI double in the three-run fourth for the Lions to give her four RBIs for the day. She got her first two hits off Ashland starter Jada Erwin.
“You’ve seen her once. It’s the second time through,” Hamilton said. “You have an idea what to look for. Three-for-three feels good. Every day feels good.”
It’s the second time in a week the Lions got a mercy win over the Kittens. Boyd County (18-5) won 11-1 last Tuesday at home.
“We played a complete game,” Wheeler said. “I’m really pleased with the way we came out and got after it.”
Winning pitcher Kylie Thompson started the second with a walk. She was the first of seven straight batters to reach. Kyli Kouns and Elyn Simpkins followed with singles and Jaycee Goad drew a walk. Sara Bays then ripped a two-run single.
Savanna Henderson followed with an RBI single to set the stage for Hamilton. The Lions had five hits in the inning and Ashland committed an error. After the Hamilton blast, Addi Laine took over for Erwin and retired three straight. Boyd County got three in the fourth to set up the mercy scenario.
Thompson (10-1) limited the Kittens to two hits. She struck out six.
“She’s got a heavy ball with a lot of velocity on it,” Wheeler said. “She threw strikes and got ahead of the hitters.”
Ashland (6-15) coach Scott Ingram said the script proved to be a familiar one.
“We can’t avoid the big inning,” he said. “It’s been our MO all year.”
Grace DeLaney had a single in the third for the first hit for the Kittens. Erwin had the other in the fourth with a single.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.