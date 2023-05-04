The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Boyd County scored three runs in the first inning and pitcher Jacob Vanover tossed a complete game to help the Lions defeat Ashland, 7-2, Thursday at Larry Addington Field.

Vanover drove in the first Boyd County run with a double down the right-field line in the first. Gunnar Gerahart plated a run with a single and Brayden Jones brought in the third with a sacrifice bunt.

