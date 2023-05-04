Boyd County's Kaleb Kelley (14), left, reaches home plate safe as Ashland's Brady Marushi (3) attempts to tag him out as the Boyd County High School baseball team takes on Ashland Paul Blazer on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Ashland.
CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Boyd County scored three runs in the first inning and pitcher Jacob Vanover tossed a complete game to help the Lions defeat Ashland, 7-2, Thursday at Larry Addington Field.
Vanover drove in the first Boyd County run with a double down the right-field line in the first. Gunnar Gerahart plated a run with a single and Brayden Jones brought in the third with a sacrifice bunt.
Vanover allowed seven hits. Lions coach Frank Conley made a mound visit in the seventh when Ashland got its second run, but left the right-hander in since Boyd County has two games scheduled Saturday.
“He gives us a great effort every time,” Conley said. “He wants to finish. He was ready to finish and he did. He can play a little.”
Ashland coach Shane Marushi said the Boyd County first and Vanover’s pitching was a bit much to overcome.
“Can’t let them swing the bats like that with the offense they have,” Marushi said. “We had to play uphill. Vanover bent, but didn’t break. Made pitches when he needed them.”
Ashland had runners at second and third in the second, but Vanover fanned Kyle Cordial to end the threat. In the fifth, when the Tomcats did score, they had the bases loaded with one out and then had Brady Marushi ground into an inning-ending double play.
Boyd County got two runs in the fourth with the help of two errors by the Tomcats.
“Tough plays at the plate,” coach Marushi said. “That double play was one of those things. We barreled the ball some, but didn’t get the play when needed.”
Conley appreciated the big first inning. He called it a “finally” moment.
“We haven’t done that all year,” he said. “We capitalized on a couple of mistakes. Usually we’ve been leaving them out there. We’ll take it. Ran on contact and make them make plays.”
In their first meeting, Ashland edged the Lions, 2-1.
Colin Howard knocked in both Ashland (13-16) runs.
Gerahart, Vanover and Jones each drove in two for the Lions (18-5-2).
ASHLAND 000 010 1 — 2 7 2
BOYD COUNTY 301 201 x — 7 10 3
Pitching: (A) Brammer, Mays 5 and Marushi. (BC) Vanover and Jones.
