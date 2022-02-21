Colleges continue to hang up "We Want You" posters in quests of luring local high school student-athletes to their respective programs. The following is a look at some who were courted in the last week:
SIGNINGS: Fairland linebacker Zander Schmidt (preferred walk-on, Marshall); Ashland offensive lineman Jordan Jones (preferred walk-on, Ohio); Bella Bianchin of Carmel Christian in Charlotte, North Carolina, daughter of former Russell and Marshall volleyball star Glenna Easterling Bianchin and former Virginia Tech football player Mike Bianchin (Tusculum); Wheelersburg soccer player Jacob Saxby (Defiance).
COMMITMENTS: South Point wide receiver Malik Pegram (Muskingum).
OFFERS: Fairland girls basketball sophomore Bree Allen a full scholarship (Rio Grande); Ironton wide receiver Aaron Masters (Bethany) and running back Jaquez Keyes (Akron); Lincoln County girls basketball standout Avery Lucas (Kentucky Christian); Logan girls basketball player Peyton Ilderton (WVU Tech).
VISITS: Boyd County girls basketball star Audrey Biggs (Indiana).
INVITATIONS TO VISIT: Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (Gardner-Webb); Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins (Marshall), quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Harvard, Yale), and Keyes (Iowa State); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Pennsylvania);
Huntington defensive back Zah Zah Jackson, Raceland two-way lineman Ben Taylor and Russell wide receiver Carson Patrick (Eastern Kentucky).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Lawrence County girls basketball star Kensley Feltner scored her 3,000th point. Feltner's teammate, Kaison Ward, grabbed her 500th career rebound. Symmes Valley won its first girls basketball sectional championship since 1997.
Former Russell girls basketball star Madison Darnell scored her 1,000th point at Georgetown College. Portsmouth Notre Dame has won 12 straight girls basketball sectional titles and reached the district championship for the seventh straight year. Fairland's girls have won 10 sectional championships in the last 13 seasons.
Rowan County girls basketball star Haven Ford surpassed 1,000 points and 500 steals. Former Huntington High boys basketball star Amare Smith scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Concord vs. Davis & Elkins. Wheelersburg's boys basketball team won its 36th sectional basketball championship, fifth in a row and eighth in the last 10 seasons.
Martin County's Brady Dingess scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and issued 10 assists in an 86-84 win over Lawrence County.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland's Chandler Schmidt was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference boys basketball player of the year. Huntington High's Dionna Gray was named the MSAC's top girls player. Huntington's Lonnie Lucas was named the circuit's girls coach of the year. Rick Greene of George Washington and Matt Greene of Capital were named league boys co-coaches of the year.
Spring Valley retired the number 33 of all-time leading girls basketball scorer and rebounder Maddie (Morris) Jarrell. Former Marshall football player and Fairland coach Rashad Jackson left Glades Central High School in Florida to take the head coaching job at Inlet Grove (Florida) High.
Former Marshall and NFL star Carl Lee is the new head football coach at South Charleston. Former Ravenswood defensive coordinator Jason Jackson is the new head football coach at Eastern-Meigs. Former Vinton County head coach Nolan Yates is the new head football coach at Wellston.
Ohio Valley Conference All-Star boys and girls basketball games are scheduled for March 18. The girls play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys. Slam dunk and 3-point contests will be included. Girls coaches are Jon Buchanan of Fairland and Nick Miller of Coal Grove. Boys coaches are Nathan Speed of Fairland and Travis Wise of South Point.
Russell's Brady Bell was named the Kentucky 16th Region boys basketball player of the year.