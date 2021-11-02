CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Morgan Lewis scored 14 points and made 13 kills to lead Boyd County (33-1) to a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 victory over Floyd Central (24-7) in the state volleyball tournament Monday.
Taylor Bartrum made 10 kills and scored 10 points for the Lions. Jadyn Hall scored 18 points and made 16 kills for the Jaguars. Allyson Stumbo scored 10 points.
Boyd County advances to the quarterfinals vs. Louisville Mercy (28-10) at 7 p.m. Friday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky. Mercy defeated Oldham County 25-8, 25-14, 25-10 on Monday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
