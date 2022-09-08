HUNTINGTON — Francisco Liriano offered advice to Little Leaguers who want to play professional ball as he did.
“Have some discipline at home with your parents,” said Liriano, who played 14 seasons of Major League Baseball. “Play hard. Play hard every day. Stay out of trouble.”
Vinson Little Leaguers will have the opportunity to put Liriano’s advice into practice on a newly refurbish softball field and with glistening new equipment this fall, thanks to Scotts Co. LLC and Major League Baseball. Representatives from Scotts and MLB joined Liriano, local officials, Marshall University baseball and softball players and Vinson Little Leaguers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the field.
In June, Scotts and MLB awarded the league $50,000 to improve the field, which now sports a lush, green outfield and a smooth-as-glass infield with gleaming white bases. Players took to it Thursday to work out with the Thundering Herd standouts and smiles did abound.
“I think it’s wonderful Vinson can have this nice a softball field,” said Little Leaguer Elijah Bentle, who joined friend Sebastian Bledsoe in running the bases.
MLB and Scotts began the field refurbishment program in 2016. The last six years, they have combined to renovate 31 fields in 18 states, investing more than $2 million.
“This is big for our community,” said Vinson Little League president Gaime Lanham. “Anybody who saw the field last year, it was a wreck to say the least. I’m very appreciative of Scotts and MLB coming in and helping us. A lot of thanks to the community. It’s going to do a lot for our softball community.”
Mayor Steve Williams thanked Rachel Bledsoe, who wrote the grant application that MLB and Scotts accepted. Just four of more than 500 applications were approved.
“It’s very special to Vinson Little, to the West End of Huntington, to Westmoreland and to Huntington itself,” Williams said. “We’re a small town, but we don’t allow small town to prevent us from being able to compete with the rest of the nation.”
Tyler Bowen, District 1 representative on the City Council, said he was impressed with the field.
“It really is amazing to see the transformation this ballfield has made through what Scotts, MLB and Vinson Little League brought together,” Bowen said.
Brian Godfrey from Scotts said he was overwhelmed by the grant proposal from Vinson and the decision was easy.
“When we read the grant, we were energized and ready to buckle down and help this amazing community,” Godfrey said. “It’s an honor for me to be out here today and see the kids and families of this amazing community come together for this celebration.”
Some of the more than 100 people attending the ceremony asked Liriano questions before the kids worked out with Marshall players. Liriano, 38, played for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers before retiring after the 2019 season.
“For me and the rest of the team, this is the future generations of Marshall softball,” said Herd softball standout Brooklynn Ulrich. “It allows us to teach the girls and grow their love for the sport. It allows them to show who they are and who they can be.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
