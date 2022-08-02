Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
For decades, Morehead State has been a popular destination for student-athletes from the Tri-State. Following is a look at six who competed with the Eagles last season:
JACKSON FELTNER, Lawrence County HS, baseball: A first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection as a sophomore first baseman, Feltner started all 54 games and led the Eagles in nine offensive categories. He batted .393 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles, one triple and 51 runs batted in. He posted a .980 fielding percentage, was named first-team all-region and currently leads the Appalachian League in hits.
OLIVIA HENLSEY, Boyd County HS, women’s golf: Named All-OVC, Hensley was chosen the league golfer of the week on Sept. 15. She competed in 26 rounds and nine events and was second on the team in stroke average with 75.7. Hensley finished the season with one top five finish, three top 10 finishes and six top 20 finishes.
ELI KIRKENDOLL, Lincoln County HS, baseball: A sophomore catcher, Kirkendoll appeared in two games in 2022 and drew one walk.
BRODY SHOUPE, Greenup County HS, baseball: The senior catcher took a medical redshirt last season. He batted .258, slugged .323 and reached base at a .343 clip as a junior.
MARY ALICE THORNBURG, Ashland HS, cross country: The sophomore competed in four fall meets with a season-best time of 20:21.9 in the Louisville Classic 5K. She finished 69th in the OVC Championship 5K. Thornburg competed in three spring meets, including the OVC championship. She ran a 4K time of 15:41.0to finish first on her team and third overall at the Eastern Kentucky Duel. Thornburg ran a season-best 5K time of 19:55.14 at the Murray State Open to finish eighth. She finished 42nd at the at the OVC championship.
BRUCE WARD, Hurricane HS, rifle: A first-team All-OVC selection in smallbore and second-team in air rifle, Ward led the Eagles with the highest aggregate average of 1171.15 He shot a smallbore season high of 589 at home versus Georgia Southern and versus Jacksonville State at Murray State. Ward also had a season-high of 595 in Air Rifle against VMI.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
