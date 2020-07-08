EDITORS NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some male student-athletes at Marshall University.
Brett Armbruster, Cabell Midland H.S., cross country. A freshman, Armbruster competed in one meet — the Pitt Panther Opener 6K, finishing 44th with a time of 20:20.8. He was named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.
Wade Martin, Wheelersburg H.S., baseball. The redshirt senior made a team-high four starts in the COVID-19-shortened season and went 1-3 with a 3.54 earned run average. Martin led the Herd in innings pitched (20 1/3), strikeouts (29), strikeouts looking (11) and ERA among qualified starters. Martin’s 29 strikeouts finished the year second most in Conference USA. He was named Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week on March 9 thanks to his start two days prior against Akron, when he pitched a season-high 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing since before his 2018 season-ending UCL injury.
Cody Sharp, Spring Valley H.S., baseball. The true freshman lefthander made four appearances, including one start in the shortened season, finishing with a 1-1 record and ERA of 2.31, the third-best ERA among pitchers who made at-least four appearances. Sharp earned his first collegiate win Feb. 23 vs. Bowling Green when he pitched an impressive 3 1/3 innings in relief, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out four. He followed that up on March 1 vs. Canisius when in relief he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out a season-high six while allowing just two hits.
Coy Smith, Cabell Midland H.S., cross country. The senior competed in all six meets and set three personal records throughout the season, beginning with his first collegiate 6K at the Pitt Panther Opener with a time of 19:17. He set an 8K PR at the Louisville Classic with a time of 25:32 and finished 21st at the Evansville Invitational, running a season-best time. Smith finished 39th at the Conference USA Championships with a time of 25:56.3. He set a PR in the 10K at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals with a time of 33:45.6. Smith named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.
Luke Thomas, Fairland H.S., basketball. A sophomore, Thomas played in nine games totaling 47 minutes. He scored his first collegiate points against Howard (Nov. 21) to go with a season-high two steals and two assists in 12 minutes. Thomas saw a season-high 14 minutes of action, scoring three points and grabbing a rebound at No. 24 Florida (Nov. 29). Thomas scored three points in a win over Rice (Jan. 2).
Luke Zban, Huntington H.S., football. Zban didn’t see game action as a reserve quarterback last season, but still was a valuable contributor. Zban repeated as the team’s Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year, as given by the coaching staff.