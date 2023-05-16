Spring Valley head coach Rick Chaffin talks with his players as the Timberwolves take on Ashland during a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Ashland Paul Blazer High School.
Spring Valley head coach Rick Chaffin talks with his players as the Timberwolves take on Ashland during a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Ashland Paul Blazer High School.
Casual high school basketball fans might have something else to be wrong about when yelling at officials next winter.
The National Federation of High Schools approved rule changes regarding free throw shooting that has drawn a mixed reaction from local high school coaches. The change to Rule 4-8-1 eliminates one-and-one situations and calls for resetting of foul limits after each quarter.
The new regulations allow for two shots after each common foul and for a team to reach the bonus when its opponent commits five fouls in a quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus after a foe committed seven fouls in a half, and two free throws when the opponent reached 10 fouls.
Hurricane boys coach Lance Sutherland said the changes might somewhat mirror those in Major League Baseball, helping the pace of the game.
“I like it,” Sutherland said. “I think it may speed the game up. It also keeps games from becoming free throw contests. I’ve had games where teams were in the bonus four minutes in the third quarter, so the reset helps with that. I think as with all things, people don’t like change, but I think it will be a positive change.”
Spring Valley boys coach Rick Chaffin said the changes could make for some interesting late-game scenarios.
“I’ve seen the free throw rule used in NCAA women’s basketball and it seems to work out well,” Chaffin said. “The rule is more problematic late in the fourth quarter if your team is behind and you need to foul. Overall, I don’t see the rule changing the game much at all.”
Fairland girls coach Jon Buchanan said he likes the changes.
“I am always going to be a fan of rule changes that make our game closer to the international game,” Buchanan said. “The free throw rule is a change towards the international way.”
Buchanan said he hopes for even more adjustments.
“I would also like to see the charge circle instituted,” Buchanan said. “Also the advance of the ball to a side-out after timeouts. If it’s working all over the world and at the highest levels of basketball, it’s good for high school basketball, as well.”
Wayne boys coach Sean Meddings said the new rules will cause coaches to change their approaches.
“It’s definitely going to change the late-game strategy with no one-and-one and changing foul count after each quarter,” Meddings said. “I don’t know if I like it or not. It’s going to take a little adjustment going into next season. A lot of thinking and planning.”
Todd Maynard, boys coach at Huntington St. Joe, said he’s fine with the new rules.
“It should eliminate fouling as much with two free throws that will be awarded,” Maynard said. “I also believe it will allow better flow of the game.”
Melissa Knapp, girls coach at Green High School, said she’s not a fan of the alterations.
“I just don’t see the need for the change or how it’s going to benefit the game,” Knapp said. “I guess I’m a fan of, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and I don’t feel this was an issue.”
The NFHS also tinkered with throw-in procedures and uniform-related rules.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
