Local bowling

TEN PIN HONOR ROLL

Strike Zone Bowling Center

Men’s 225+ Games/625+ Series

Twi-Light Zone: Billy Conley 267-226-692, Jason Zeigler 225-226-236-687, Rod Chapman 226-225-675, Jim Hinkle 247-225-665, Chris Albright 254-663, John Porter 232-628, Chris Wells 235-625, Darrell Spurlock 263, John Robinette 247, Brad Simpkins 238, Robert Grant 235, Joey Johnson 227, Alex Johnson 225.

Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Jim Hinkle 279-227-279-785, Daryl Riggs 266-255-729, Collis Blake 267-256-720, Brad Simpkins 227-235-246-708, Chad Cartmell 247-665, J.R. Duley 248-233-661, Rick Earls 244-661, Jason Green 259-650, Lee Hagley 235-226-649, Bob Theuring 233-644, Kevin Malone 234-642, Rob Grant 634, Zack Harvey 245, Rod Chapman 244, Steve Whitt 244, Thomas Dayhoff 236.

Calamity J’s Thursday Mixed: Jim Hinkle 258-279-236-773, C.J. Hinkle 276-268-711, Marc Mullins 269-226-700, Joe McCoy 290-686, Jeep Lewis 245-236-664, Nick Matheny 232-254-656, Greg Napier 247-233-655, Jack Simmons 268-653, Rod Chapman 232-227-652, Rob Grant 639, Kevin Vickers 639, Charlie Pletka 236-636, Trevor Cremeans 245-633, Jason Green 258, Kevin McWhorter 247, Chad Cartmell 233, Patrick Fuda 226.

Pharmadent: Trevor Lewis 225-650.

Women’s 200+Games/600+ Series

Twi-Light Zone: Nora Ball 269-216-236-721, Karen Fischer 247-223-639, Tammy Wells 233-612, Maegan Simpkins 211, Kodi Ball 203.

Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Tammy Wells 237-237-664, Nora Ball 246-604, Alicia Adkins 213, Charlotte Boyce 201.

Calamity J’s Thursday Mixed: Evie Whaley 202-206-222-630, Laura Simmons 205, Janet Watts 203.

Seniors

Henson-Kitchen Mortuary: Hal White 235-206-617, Bob Beckett 219-201-602, Everett Riffle 244, Jerry Merryweather 233, Steve Kimberling 232, Jasper Gilkerson 231, K.W. Leadmon 211-205, Irvin Cremeans 209, Steve Dennison 205, John Zimmerman 203.

American Legion Post 93: Kevin Malone 206-258-243-707, Gene Hiroskey 234-224-626, Phil Stapleton 231-608, Steve Kimberling 226, Hal White 215-201, Jerry Spence 209, Janet Watts 206, Jim Pratt 205.

Aloha Friday: Steve Dennison 215-212-255-682, John David 204-223-255-682, George Madison 215-289-653, Frank Anderson 210-223-617, Thomas Dayhoff 201-225-609, Dan Patrick 225-207, Dave Ball 225, John Zimmerman 214, Dave Walsh 211, Roger Meadows 204, Jack Simmons 201, Hal White 201.

Junior bowling

Strike Zone Bowling Center

U-18: Drew Fryer 230-200-203-633, Mark Tabor 236-188-181-605, Ben Fischer 223-182-193, Trenton Fuller 203-181-181, Sam Clay 208-185-148, Alie Miles 182-191-194, Casey Lusk 193-157-170, Jonathan Walker 161-172-165, Ethan Rardon 159-179-133, Sean Tabor 120-161-195, Alexander King 91-140-95, Aiden Blinn 106-105-147, Bella Deller 131-160-108, Andrew Vanhoose 128-116-112, Alexis Stevenson 160-106-115, Mollie Stevenson 119-100-103, Kennedy Shoults 128-143-112, Ben Floyd 117-136-106, Dakota Stover 132-152-127, Kyle Stover 84-92-111, Chase Crawford 121-95-112, Megan Foltz 165-147-127.

Juniors: Christian Carpenter 197-142-156, Andrew Mick 156-189-222, Evan Johnson 132-146-152, Mason Davidson 143-166-147, Maddock Merritt 139-110-159, Macie Caldwell 92-97-88, Alex Bowen 60-74-68, Andrew James 133-120-123, Charlie Norris 123-111-104, Uyeni Pham 131-111-140, Jake Simmons 102-121-98, Will Shaffer 73-80-62, Brock Osborne 116-112-131, Wesley Ball 88-109-105, Braylen Thompson 132-79-78, Lilly Thompson 93-51-88, Madison Brown 124-84-135, Jaclynn Short 82-114-108, Aaron Mick 86-85-64, Jodi Kennedy 93-122-118, Jonathan Schroeder 97-101-103, Tucker Simpkins 85-86-64, Lane Turner 123-105-151, Alexis Turner 112, Destine Shook 113-125-113,Corbin McComas 23-2-12, Corbin Merritt 18-43-26, Christopher Baisden 75-62-66, Jayden Adkins 85-71-84, Madison Adkins 68-107-72.

