TEN PIN HONOR ROLL
Strike Zone Bowling Center
Men's 225+ Games/625+ Series
Storm Eastern Heights Men's: Jim Hinkle 238-240-666, Kyle Arthur 256-649, J.B. Price 643, Jason Green 639, Marc Mullins 237-631, Lee Sullivan 237-629, Michael Thompson 628, Sam Hobbs 245, Kevin Malone 237, Greg Napier 236, Justin Adkins 235, Dave Ellis 234, Eric Paschall 232, Kevin McWhorter 230.
Proctorville Dairy Queen: Sean Moore 225-256-235-716, Jeff Nance 235-258-683, Dave Gladwell 256-651, Kevin Malone 250-647, Russ Gothan 255, Bill Rosenberger 234.
Thursday Mixed: Billy Conley 299-236-751, Chad Cartmell 248-259-731, George Madison 235-225-267-727, Kevin McWhorter 264-257-726, Jim Hinkle 290-714, Rob Grant 256-233-704, Jeep Lewis 265-689, James Duley 244-665, Joe McCoy 258-649, Ramone Tate 245-645, Trevor Cremeans 244-231-636, Dave Ellis 636, Kirk Vanhoose 259, Jason Green 246, Sherman Lafon 244, Greg Napier 234, Marc Mullins 228.
Women's 200+ Games/600+ Series
Thursday Mixed: Tammy Wells 288-681, Dawn Turner 224-227-621, Christy McCoy 235, Kim Cremeans 223, Karen Fischer 212-207, Nora Ball 205, Tina Hall 204.
Seniors
Henson-Kitchen Mortuary: Steve Dennison 258-269-717, K.W. Leadmon 225-211-626, Buster Blair 233-620, Bob Beckett 216-606, Jack Simmons 247-603, Frank Anderson 220-203, Everett Riffle 219, Dick Evans 216-202, Mike Prater 213-201, Jack Ball 211, Dave Ball 209, Jasper Gilkerson 203, Irvin Cremeans 200.
American Legion Post 93: Gene Hiroskey 244-247-240-731, Kevin Malone 214-216-619, Rob Bellotte 222, Jim Pratt 214, Janet Watts 209, Phil Stapleton 201.
Wallace Funeral Home: Gary Robson 224, K.W. Leadmon 222, Harley Cremeans 209, Kim Cremeans 206, Bob Beckett 205, Jim Whaley 205, Jim Simmons 204, Jeep Lewis 204, Mike Prater 203, Troy Bell 202.
Aloha Friday: Steve Dennison 237-232-300-769, John David 256-216-224-696, Thomas Dayhoff 248-245-688, Dave Black 257-213-632, George Madison 225-237-622, Jasper Gilkerson 220, Jack Simmons 219, Phil Stapleton 202, David Ball 202.