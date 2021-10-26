TEN PIN HONOR ROLL
STRIKE ZONE BOWLING CENTER
Men’s 225+ Games/625+ Series
Twi-Light Zone: Rod Chapman 237-259-208-704, Greg Nolan 245-236-704, Terry Hinkle 245-657, Scottie Chapman 625, Walter Thompson 238.
Storm Men’s: John David 255-246-717, Jeff Wiseman 243-231-690, Bob Theuring 258-671, Jim Hinkle 247-235-670, Marc Mullins 254-225-669, Sam Hobbs 252-236-661, Chad Cartmell 650, Greg Napier 225-242-649, Darin Paschall 237-631, Kevin Malone 235-629, Eric Paschall 254, Kevin McWhorter 245, Jason Green 242, Don Magann 241, Justin Adkins 237, Chris Wells 232, Joe McCoy 227, Rod Chapman 227, Lee Sullivan 226, Shannon Chaffin 225, Ron Baumgardner 225.
Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Kevin Malone 279-699, Eric Paschall 226-270-697, Jim Hinkle 249-225-686, John David 252-683, Bob Theuring 258-671, George Madison 286-661, Luke Smith 239-643, Steve Whitt 256-642, Thomas Dayhoff 232-641, Chris Wells 227-635, Phil Stapleton Jr. 266-633, Rod Chapman 258, Dan Holloway 247, Steve Edwards 242, Jeff Nance 226.
Fat Patty’s Thursday Mixed: Jim Hinkle 253-278-225-756, Dave Ellis 266-711, John David 233-266-689, Bo Simmons 226-252-683, Trevor Cremeans 251-676, Greg Napier 234-236-675, Rob Grant 225-662, Bob Theuring 268-658, Dusty Reynolds 268-658, Jason Green 235-257-653, Joe Price 225-647, Marc Mullins 226-645, Ramone Tate 644, Skylar Ball 244-637, Matt Leadmon 256-633, Scotty Smith 241-630, Jeep Lewis 226-630, Kyle Arthur 626, Greg Nolan 247, Rod Chapman 237, Joe McCoy 228.
Women’s 200+ Games/625+ Series
Twi-Light Zone: Tammy Wells 215-208-201-624, Alicia Adkins 258, Nora Ball 222, Karen Fischer 212, Tina Hall 203.
Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Alicia Adkins 212-201-610, Nora Ball 226-201-609, Deb Carder-Deem 220, Tammy Wells 220, Sonya Beckett 212, Sarah Miles 210.
Fat Patty’s Thursday Mixed: Tammy Wells 234-278-695, Nora Ball 224-203-616, Evie Whaley 255-202, Karen Fischer 220, Dawn Turner 207, Tina Hall 202.
Sparetimers: Aleesha Adkins 225.
Seniors
Henson-Kitchen Mortuary:
American Legion Post 93: Gene Hiroskey 215-232-211-658, Kevin Malone 231-242-655, heressa Dillon 215-231-202-648, Hal White 215, Doug Bryan 208-203,John Crawford 206-205, Dave Ball 204-200, Phil Stapleton 202, Steve Kimberling 201.
Wallace Funeral Home: Jeep Lewis 203-237-224-664, Dave Gladwell 200-224-225-649, Jay Roberts 237-643, Jack Simmons 279-642, Frank Anderson 225-222-618, Ken Oxley 233, Tom Castle 226, Richard Smith 218, K.W. Leadmon 215-203, Evie Whaley 215, Harley Cremeans 205, Bob Beckett 202.
Aloha Friday: John David 214-236-642, Gene Hiroskey 205-232-203-640, Hal White 235-213-638, Kevin Malone 230-202-614, John Zimmerman 201-214-604, Ben Crase 226, Larry Wellman 221, Thomas Dayhoff 206-205, Dave Ball 203, Jasper Gilkerson 202, Richard Kipp 202, Frank Anderson 201.