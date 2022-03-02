TEN PIN HONOR ROLL
STRIKE ZONE BOWLING CENTER
Men’s 225+ Games/625+ Series
Storm Men’s: Corey Jarvis 226-627, Joe Leep 252, Derrick Wooten 247, Tim Fife 235, Chris Priode 225, Ramone Tate 225.
Proctorville Dairy Queen: Jeff Nance 225-663, Dave Gladwell 233-234-652, Roy Nance 627, Sam Juniper 245, Gary Godbey 236, Dan Bane 234, Russ Gothan 228.
Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Channing Keyser 233-289-702, Jim Hinkle 227-249-698, Bob Theuring 238-245-688, Kevin Malone 232-236-674, George Madison 225-672, Dominique Madison 237-231-669, Chris Foltz 278-661, Chris Wells 235-657, Collis Blake 226-635, Zack Harvey 237-633, Steve Whitt 225-628, Luke Smith 246, Daryl Riggs 235, Drew Boyd 229, Jimmie Foltz 226, Jeff Nance 225.
Fat Patty’s Thursday Mixed: Jim Hinkle 226-235-289-750, Bob Theuring 253-235-259-749, Joe Price 267-257-734, Marc Mullins 225-246-258-729, Matt Leadmon 277-707, Billy Conley 259-675, Dave Ellis 236-668, Kevin Vickers 266-665, Thomas Ross 235-656, Kevin McWhorter 246-653, Trevor Cremeans 226-231-651, Jeep Lewis 279-650, Greg Nolan 256-650, Joe Riley 629, Scottie Chapman 225-626, Dusty Reynolds 239, Kyle Arthur 233-229, Chris Wells 233, Skylar Ball 225, Ron Baumgardner 225, Joe McCoy 225.
Women’s 200+ Games/600+ Series
Proctorville Dairy Queen: Nora Ball 208-226-630, Kim Chapman 245, Tiffany Richardson 215, Karen Fischer 210.
Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Tammy Wells 277-224-670, Nora Ball 213-231-624, Alicia Adkins 246-615, Summer Malone 203-200, Sarah Miles 200.
Fat Patty’s Thursday Mixed: Tammy Wells 226-255-205-686, Dawn Turner 230, Evie Whaley 226, Tina Hall 210-209.
Sparetimers: Aleesha Adkins 204-226-604, Becky Shepherd 204.
Seniors
Henson-Kitchen Mortuary: Gene Moore 256-200-650, K.W. Leadmon 266-204-649, John Zimmerman 217-226-632, Jasper Gilkerson 233-214-624, Thomas Dayhoff 216-237-613, Jack Simmons 269-606, Jim Simmons 234, Paul Kipp 226-212, Steve Dennison 226, Nora Ball 217-210, Everett Riffle 213, Frank Anderson 212, Randy Coffman 210, Harley Cremeans 206, Dave Brooks 205, Rob Bellotte 203, Steve Kimberling 202, Tom Castle 201.
American Legion Post 93: Kevin Malone 203-238-219-660, Janet Watts 235, Dave Ball 221, Steve Damron 219, Hal White 215, Theressa Dillon 211, Phil Stapleton 210, Gene Hiroskey 207.
Wallace Funeral Home: Jeep Lewis 245-245-300-790, Jack Simmons 224-248-669, Dave Gladwell 258-204-633, Troy Bell 259-633, Jim Simmons 235, Evie Whaley 225, Sue McQuaid 225, Harley Cremeans 213, K.W. Leadmon 212, Dan Patrick 205, Ken Oxley 205, Kim Cremeans 203, Jasper Gilkerson 202, Dale Morrison 202.
Aloha Friday: Gene Hiroskey 244-215-267-726, George Madison 214-211-237-662, Kevin Malone 247-215-653, John Zimmerman 203-257-649, Hal White 269-644, John David 213-229-636, Ben Crase 217-211-204-632, Phil Stapleton 204-231-619, Jack Simmons 213-221-612, Thomas Dayhoff 205-211-606, Gene Moore 223, Paul Kipp 217, Louise Parsons 215-202, Dave Walsh 214, Frank Anderson 202, Lester Powers 200.