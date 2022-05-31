Twi-Light Zone: Robert Grant 267-238-728, Rod Chapman 237-258-703, 235-249-689; Scottie Chapman 265-695, Jim Hinkle 227-235-230-692, 256-654; Eddie Floyd 225-265-685; Trevor Lewis 248-254-675, Roger Mollette 248-667, Greg Nolan 252-636, 242-258-233-733; Steve Dennison 236-638, Terry Hinkle 228-632, Jay Roberts 242-627, Alex Johnson 257, Walter Thompson 242, Zachary Long 240, Kaden Clark 236, Chris Brown 235.
Storm Men’s: Kevin Vickers 264-239-693, Bob Theuring 237-661, Marc Mullins 257, Kevin McWhorter 252, Kevin Malone 245, Bo Simmons 240, Rick Earls 237, Matt Leadmon 234.
Jacks & Jills Industrial Management: Jim Hinkle 265-288-756, Luke Smith 227-298-748, Kevin Malone 258-242-246-746, Collis Blake 278-672, Rob Grant 235-672, Rod Chapman 237-666, Bob Theuring 251-664, Greg Posey 235-279-648, Jeff Nance 641, Drew Boyd 268-631, Dan Miles 628, Gary Meadows 254-626, Brad Simpkins 252, Brian Fite 246, John David 237, J.B. Price 237, Channing Keyser 237, Darin Paschall 236, Steve Whitt 236, Mark Burcham 230, Chris Wells 227.
Fat Patty’s Thursday Mixed: Jim Hinkle 238-227-255-720, Chance Grimes 247-243-225-715, Kyle Arthur 227-229-257-713, Chris Wells 235-243-233-711, Joe Riley 259-227-709, Jeep Lewis 252-258-691, Marc Mullins 226-234-678, Greg Napier 245-236-677, Kevin McWhorter 239-671, Bob Theuring 227-664, Ryan Nolan 248-229-663, John Porter 234-655, Dusty Reynolds 243-649, Joe Price 233-645, Billy Conley 639, Rod Chapman 240-638, Brian McCoy 235-635, Trevor Cremeans 245-629, Joseph Glass-Colvin 236, Joe McCoy 228, Skylar Ball 227.
Aloha Friday: John David 208-224-247-679, 212; Steve Dennison 208-257-655, 200-239; Kevin Malone 235-206-203-644, 247-218-649; John Zimmerman 247-624, Thomas Dayhoff 223-226-620, 225; Gene Hiroskey 207-204-607, 221; Ben Crase 223, 225-603; Mike Prater 210-213-601, Jim Pratt 223, Phil Stapleton 218, Jasper Gilkerson 216-204, 219-215; Frank Anderson 215, Gerry Merryweather 210-202, George Madison 205-205, Richard Kipp 203, 237; Howard Algeo 203, Dave Ball 202.
