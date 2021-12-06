TEN PIN HONOR ROLL
STRIKE ZONE BOWLING CENTER
Men’s 225+ Games/625+ Series
Twi-Light Zone: Jim Hinkle 269-246-279-794, Trevor Lewis 248-225-693, Steve Dennison 247-254-681, C.J. Hinkle 265-225-673, Greg Nolan 239-663, Rod Chapman 247-649, Robert Grant 225-639, Ronald Mays 242, Tony Vaughn 235, Dennis Ball 228, Jay Roberts 226.
Jim Hinkle 259-268-238-765, John Jenkins 225-234-289-748, Joe Price 243-279-707, Steve Dennison 227-225-655, C.J. Hinkle 239-653, Scottie Chapman 647, Robert Grant 630, Rod Chapman 267-629, Zachary 234-625, Greg Nolan 258-225, Ronald Mays 235.
Storm Men’s: Chad Cartmell 225-233-665, Chris Wells 648, Jason Green 235-646, John Porter 225-279-640, George Madison 225-227-634, Kevin McWhorter 256, Joe Leep 253, Tim Boyd 251, Bob Theuring 237, Sam Hobbs 236, Justin Adkins 235, Chris Jarvis 234, John David 234, Ramone Tate 230, Matt Leadmon 230, Marc Mullins 228-228, Eric Paschall 227, Jim Hinkle 227, Kevin Malone 225.
Jim Hinkle 226-279-696, Justin Adkins 261-228-687, Kevin McWhorter 245-238-675, Kyle Arthur 255-670, Matt Leadmon 235-664, Ron Baumgardner 245-233-661, Drew Boyd 269-660, Jeff Wiseman 246-649, Corey Jarvis 231-642, Kevin Malone 234-639, Sam Hobbs 258-637, Joe McCoy 245-632, Marc Mullins 259, Shannon Chaffin 247, George Madison 240, Michael Pruitt 231.
Proctorville Dairy Queen: Rod Chapman 248-227-697, Chris Foltz 267-673, Dave Gladwell 235-236-655, Gary Godbey 639, Dan Bane 245-628, Russ Gothan 233, Jeff McFarland 231, Roger Meadows 226.
Fat Patty’s Thursday Mixed: Chris Wells 213-225-277-715, Kyle Arthur 210-231-266-707, Joe McCoy 279-237-699, Jim Hinkle 227-236-228-691, Rod Chapman 236-256-671, Rob Grant 258-659, Matt Leadmon 234-246-657, Bo Simmons 226-655, Roger Goodman 234-638, Marc Mullins 270-634, Kevin Vickers 227-633, Kevin McWhorter 246-630, Dusty Reynolds 248, Greg Napier 245, Joe Price 228.
Women’s 200+ Games/625+ Series
Twi-Light Zone: Courtney Nolan 225, Kodi Ball 211, Nora Ball 208.
Kodi Ball 201-252-632
Tammy Wells 215-215-625
Alicia Adkins 215-223-621
Proctorville Dairy Queen: Kim Chapman 205, Karen Fischer 229-201-606, 200.
Fat Patty’s Thursday Mixed: Tina Hall 211-224-616, Karen Fischer 217, Stephanie Fields 211.
Sparetimers: Aleesha Adkins 234-227-652, Joan Altizer 200.
Seniors
Henson-Kitchen Mortuary: Steve Dennison 224-214-617, Mike Prater 237, John Zimmerman 220, Rob Bellotte 216, Paul Kipp 210, Larry Wellman 204, Everett Riffle 203-201, Dick Evans 203, Richard Roy 202, Billy Hartigan 201.
Steve Dennison 206-218-236-660, K.W. Leadmon 205-237-634, Rob Bellotte 247-202-609, Gerald Merryweather 223-216, Thomas Dayhoff 220, Greg Lawson 204, Jasper Gilkerson 203, Hal White 201, Donna Cowley 200.
American Legion Post 93: Kevin Malone 247-246-214-707, Gene Hiroskey 224-223-639, Phil Stapleton 207-232-634, Dave Ball 214-212-610, Hal White 222, Steve Kimberling 219, Larry Wellman 219, Theressa Dillon 215, John Crawford 212, Rob Bellotte 209-202.
Gene Hiroskey 208-244-645, Kevin Malone 208-205-226-639, Rob Bellotte 204-237-601, Hal White 254, Phil Stapleton 242, John Crawford 224, Jim Pratt 220, Theressa Dillon 212-211, Ruth Baker 202, Larry Wellman 202.
Kevin Malone 232-233-248-703, Gene Hiroskey 230-217-641, Jim Pratt 236-212-635, Theressa Dillon 235, Phil Stapleton 234-201, Doug Bryan 233-222, Randy Coffman 224, Dave Ball 200.
Wallace Funeral Home: Dave Gladwell 205-237-213-655, Kim Cremeans 224-214-630, Frank Anderson 201-242-625, Thomas Dayhoff 224, Dan Patrick 219, Bob Beckett 207, Harley Cremeans 205, Jay Roberts 204, K.W. Leadmon 202.
Aloha Friday: John David 300-247-227-774, Gene Hiroskey 251-202-244-697, Kevin Malone 246-233-674, Hal White 259-648, Ben Crase 219-608, Gene Moore 225, George Madison 217, Jack Simmons 214, Dan Patrick 214, Mike Prater 211-203, Thomas Dayhoff 206-201, Richard Kipp 205, Paul Kipp 204-204.
John David 289-247-729, Kevin Malone 238-227-244-709, Ben Crase 224-227-225-676, Gene Hiroskey 245-226-663, Gene Moore 245-225-650, Thomas Dayhoff 232-615, Phil Stapleton 233-211-612, Dale Morrison 232, Hal White 227, Jack Simmons 219, Richard Kipp 214, Dave Ball 213, Janet Watts 210-200, Frank Anderson 209-202, Gerry Merryweather 208, Larry Wellman 202, George Madison 200, Buster Blair 200.
Phil Stapleton 259-236-682, John David 233-243-666, John Zimmerman 278-652, Gene Hiroskey 210-237-638, Kevin Malone 201-228-615, Ben Crase 221-205-607, Paul Kipp 242-601, Hal White 246, Gene Moore 233, Thomas Dayhoff 231, Jim Pratt 225, Dave Ball 221-200, Dale Morrison 218-211, Richard Kipp 214, Donna Cowley 211, Dave Gordon 206, George Madison 203, Jack Simmons 201.
Juniors
Ben McElroy 224-198-224-646, Allie Miles 181-207-242-630, Ben Fischer 223-242-154-619, Jonathan Schroeder 96-132-123, Christopher Baisden 53-92-86, Jayden Adkins 124-96-108, Jake Simmons 107-120-137, Christian Carpenter 166-180-146, Jonathan Walker 151-170-203, Ethan Rardon 127-174-148, Sean Tabor 200-158-166, Lane Turner 118-114-114, Alexis Turner 137-148-170, Megan Foltz 145-156-149, Malia Balandra 111-86-93, Andrew James 106-143-101, Charlie Norris 114-132-81, Uyeni Pham 142-62-77, Brock Osborne 110-78-110, Destine Shook 136-125-63, Grace Smith 88-78-89, Gabe Smith 70-86-109, Chase Crawford 84-100-110, Dillon Caldwell 189-122-137, Alexander King 109-97-123, Nicholas Korach 57-79-55, Kayden Riley 68-52-62, Donavan Chapman 97-116-136, Makynlee Chapman 46-60-71, Jodi Kennedy 117-128-126, Aaron Mick 105-100-75, Andrew Mick 119-129-125, C.J. Grimes 113-136-147, Jake Maue 133-109-111, Macie Caldwell 91-66-86, Maddock Merritt 109-194-132, Ben Floyd 148-132-161, Dakota Stover 109-146-125.