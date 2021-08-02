HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe High School not only hired a boys basketball coach in Tolsia’s Todd Maynard, the Irish have picked up a pair of transfers.
Jesse Muncy, a senior and second-team Class A all-state guard from Tolsia, and Ty Smith, a junior guard from Spring Valley, are transferring to St. Joe, according to Maynard.
Cabell Midland and Fairland also received transfers from one another. Linebacker/safety Tevin Taylor transferred from the Dragons to the Knights, while basketball player Ethan Taylor is said to have left Cabell Midland for Fairland.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Hurricane football standout Brogan Brown received a scholarship offer from Glenville State.
Lindsey Wilson College offered Russell basketball player Brady Bell. Woodrow Wilson’s Cooper Vaught committed to play baseball at Concord. Wheelersburg thrower Justus Steward signed with the University of Rio Grande for track and field. Spring Valley running back Ben Turner visited Washington & Lee.
East Tennessee State offered Russell girls basketball standout Shaelyn Steele. Western Carolina and BYU offered Fairmont Senior girls basketball star Meredith Maier. Hurricane baseball player Ethan Spolarich committed to West Virginia State.
Poca’s Hannah Runions signed to play soccer at West Virginia State. Mingo Central’s Jenna Wagoner signed to play basketball at Salem. Woodrow Wilson baseball player Reece Standard signed with WVU Tech and Flying Eagles football star Kenyan Cook committed to Georgetown University.
Marshall offered South Charleston defensive lineman Mari Lawton and linebacker Mondrell Dean.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland golfer Jack Michael won the West Virginia golf Association Callaway Tour player of the year for the 13-14-year-old division.
Mark Mason is the new football coach at Capital. John Lilly is the new athletic director at Independence. Ironton’s Beth Campbell was one of 12 volleyball coaches named a winner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship, Ethic and Integrity Award.
West Carter boys basketball coach Jeremy Webb also will coach the Comets boys and girls golf teams. Sherman softball coach Jim Henderson retired. Former Herbert Hoover High and Marshall University baseball star Corey Bird was called up the the Miami Marlins.
Ashland’s Putnam Stadium press box will be named after the father-son announcing duo of Dick and Dicky Martin. Kylon Crabtree is the new baseball coach at Portsmouth Clay, where he has been an assistant the last seven years. Crabtree replaces Marc Cottle, who now is Crabtree’s assistant.