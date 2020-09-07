Friday and Saturday was a record-breaking weekend in Tri-State high school and middle school sports.
Fairland quarterback Max Ward threw a 97-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Hunt Friday to tie a school record for longest TD throw. Chad Fisher threw a 97-yard scoring strike to Kyle Taubenheim in 2011.
Meigs junior quarterback Coulter Cleland passed for a school-record 391 yards Friday night as the Marauders beat River Valley 39-12.
Fairland Middle School cross country runner Brody Buchanan set a course record of 12:20.53 in winning the Run the Hill 3,200-meter race Saturday at Rock Hill High School.
ST. JOE TRANSFERS: Laney Whitmore has joined Hannah Roberts as former Huntington St. Joe basketball standouts who transferred to Boyd County.
Imani Hickman and Dionna Gray transferred to Huntington High and Grace Hutson, the Gatorade player of the year in West Virginia, returned to Virginia. Reese Barnitz transferred to Fairland.
ADKINS HAS FOOT SURGERY: Former Huntington St. Joe all-state guard Bailee Adkins, now of the University of Dayton, will redshirt this season as a freshman after undergoing surgery on her foot.
Adkins was injured as a senior at St. Joe, but still averaged 10.3 points, 4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game.
GAME CHANGES: Ashland’s football game Friday with Greenup County has been canceled because a Tomcats player was exposed to COVID-19.
Russell’s football team will entertain Rowan County instead of Lawrence County on Friday. Wirt County forfeited its game with Trinity last week. Another COVID-19-inspired matchup has Wheeling Central, replacing Winfield, at Parkersburg at 7 p.m. Friday. St. Marys replaced Wayne with Grafton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland girls basketball star Kaedlee Potter and Grace Christian’s Samantha Wells visited the University of the Cumberlands.
Spring Valley girls basketball standout Sydney Meredith and Wayne star Alana Eves picked up offers from Allegheny College. Russell girls basketball player Kaeli Ross was offered by DePauw. Poca running back Toby Payne received an offer from Old Dominion.
Middle Tennessee State offered Dionna Gray. Grace Christian’s Karli McCloud visited Waynesburg. Wheelersburg volleyball player Kylee Barney committed to Malone University.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Chase Kratzenberg is the new athletic director at South Point High School. Wheelersburg football player Gage Adkins was invited to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Combine in Dallas. Wheelersburg volleyball star Lauren Jolly recorded her 1,000th career assist.
South Webster defeated Wheelersburg in volleyball last week, handing the Pirates their first loss in Southern Ohio Conference play since 2015. Gary Kidwell, a popular coach and radio personality in Lewis County, Kentucky, no longer will host The Saturday Morning Sports Show on WKKS. Kidwell hosted the show for 45 years.