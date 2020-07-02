EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from the West Virginia State University football team:
HUNTINGTON — Brier Elswick was pone of the more coveted recruits in recent seasons at West Virginia State University.
The 6-foot-5, 350-pound tackle from Cabell Midland High School drew interest from NCAA Division I programs before opting for the the Division II Yellow Jackets. Elswick made a quick impact, appearing in eight games and starting one as a freshman, then making eight starts as a sophomore.
A punishing run blocker with surprising agility as a pass blocker, Elswick figures to be a fixture on the West Virginia State offensive line the next two seasons.
n Dustin Bouck, Cabell Midland. A transfer from Concord University, the junior linebacker made two tackles in 10 games last season.
n Keedrick Cunningham, Fairland. Cunningham, a sophomore, carried 10 times for 29 yards and caught one pass for seven yards last season.
n Isaac Howard, Spring Valley. The sophomore running back carried three times for 28 yards last season.
n Dylan Lucas, Buffalol. Lucas completed a productive career by rushing for 590 yards on 115 carries and scoring two touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 100 yards and one TD.
n Payton Lunsford, Hurricane. A sophomore linebacker, Lunsford made four tackles -- two solo and two assisted -- in four games in 2019.