HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State area has been good to college football programs in Kentucky and Tennessee in recent seasons.
The following is a look at six local former high school standouts playing in the Bluegrass or Volunteer states:
Cole Bentley, Belfry H.S., Louisville football. a 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior, Bentley started 10 games last season and 40 in his career as a center and guard. He was selected to the 2021 Rimington Award Watch List.
Ryan Bryant, Ashland H.S., Kentucky football. A 6-foot-5, 292-pound redshirt freshman guard, Bryant provided offensive line depth for the Wildcats last season.
Tate Dowdy, Ashland H.S., Georgetown College football. A 5-11, 150-pound senior wide receiver, Dowdy provided depth to the Tigers last season.
Max Howell, Huntington H.S., East Tennessee State football. A 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman, Howell started the final three games of the season and helped the Buccaneers rush for more than 100 yards in each game. He was named to the Southern Conference honor roll.
Noah West, Lawrence County H.S., East Tennessee State football. The 6-3, 230-pound redshirt freshman tight end played in six games, starting five, last season. West caught eight passes for 87 yards and rushed once for one yard. He also made the Southern Conference honor roll.
Zach Williamson, Spring Valley H.S., Louisville football. The 6-6, 290-pound redshirt freshman offensive lineman provided depth on the Cardinals offensive line last season. He made the Atlantic Coast Conference honor roll.
