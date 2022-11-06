The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTiNGTON — Huntington, Spring Valley and Hurricane will be at home, while Cabell Midland will take to the road in the first round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs.

The Highlanders (9-1) secured the No. 2 seed by beating Hurricane 24-21 Friday and will entertain Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in the Class AAA quarterfinals. Huntington defeated the Flying Eagles 42-14 Oct. 7 in Beckley.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you