HUNTINGTON — Fairmont State University’s athletic teams have recruited Putnam and east Cabell counties well in recent seasons.
The following is a look at six student-athletes who have played for the Falcons after graduating from high schools in those areas.
- Alexis Antol, Hurricane H.S., swimming. The freshman backstroke and medley specialist made the Mountain East Conference All-Academic team. She qualified for the B-final in the 200-meter backstroke at the Great Midwest Conference championships in 2:12.46 to earn second-team all-league honors.
- Chase Curry, Cabell Midland H.S., Fairmont State swimming. Curry qualified for the C-final championship of the Great Midwest Conference championships in the 400 intermediate. He finished third in the 500 freestyle in 5:53.24 in a meet at Shippensburg. Curry helped the Falcons 200-meter relay team to a championship in the same meet in 1:42.54.
- Krissy Johns, Winfield H.S., Fairmont State cross country. An All-Mountain East Conference academic selection, Johns finished 23rd in the University of Charleston Invitational in 27:05.
- Austin Noel, Hurricane H.S., Fairmont State tennis. Noel went 3-1 in singles and teamed with Seena Saadevandi to go 2-2 in doubles as a freshman. He also was named to the Mountain East Conference all-academic team.
- Lake Porter, Hurricane H.S., Fairmont State soccer. A senior, Porter was named to the All-MEC academic team. In her career, the defender played in 49 games, starting 28.
- Katelyn Shirkey, Hurricane H.S., tennis. The senior was a member of the MEC all-academic team. She led the Falcons to a victory over Edinboro with a triumph at No. 4 singles and to a win over Carroll at No. 5 singles.