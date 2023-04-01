LESAGE -- George White, 75, of Huntington shot a round of golf that matched his age March 3 at the Riviera Golf Club.
Mike Fairburn and Charlie Rowe witnessed the feat.
Drake makes hole in one
MASON, W.Va. -- John Drake of Ravenswood, West Virginia, made the first hole in one of 2023 at the Riverside Golf Course.
Drake used a gap wedge to ace the par-3, 90-yard 14th hole. The hole in one was Drake's third in 70 years of golfing. Hook Hoffman, Gary Richards and Bobby Watson witnessed the shot.
Rollyson adds to long list
BELLEFONTE, Ky. -- Jeff Rollyson of Barboursville made his 14th career hole in one on the 136-yard par-3 No. 3 at Bellefonte Country Club on Saturday. Rollyson aced it with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Candy Rollyson and Rex Cooksey.
