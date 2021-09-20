College interest in local high school sports stars ramped up in the last week, with student-athletes from many schools in several sports visiting, committing or receiving offers.
Ironton football players enjoyed a productive week. Linebackers Lincoln Barnes and Angelo Washington visited Marshall. Washington also visited Kentucky with Fighting Tigers running back Jaquez Keyes. Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter and wide receiver Ty Perkins visited Miami (Ohio).
Dartmouth College football has been particularly active in the Tri-State, receiving a commitment from Huntington High center Maxwell Wentz and inviting Highlanders running back Amari Felder and linebacker Gavin Adkins, Rock Hill tackle Andrew Medinger and Fairland safety Steeler Leep to visit.
Huntington High volleyball standout Elli Barry received offers from Shepherd, Davis & Elkins, West Virginia State and Tusculum. West Virginia Wesleyan offered Huntington St. Joe basketball player Makayla Smith. Fairmont State invited Point Pleasant running back Evan Roach for a visit.
Rock Hill girls basketball players Hazley Matthews and Hope Easterling visited Ursuline College. Cabell Midland girls basketball star Rylie Allie picked up an offer from WVU Tech. Rock Hill football standout Hunter Blagg visited Grove City College. Fairland safety/running back J.D. Brumfield received an invitation from Eastern Kentucky.
Boyd County softball player Alex Blanton committed to Walters State Community College. Wilmington (Ohio) College offered Coal Grove basketball standout Abby Hicks. Huntington High student and star gymnast Caden Spencer visited Penn State.
Rowan County girls basketball star Haven Ford received a scholarship offer from Morehead State. Alderson Broaddus offered Logan basketball player Scotty Browning. Jackson wide receiver/cornerback Tristan Prater visited Marshall.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Cabell Midland running back Jackson Fetty ran for 221 yards Friday against Hurricane, marking his second 200-plus performance in as many weeks. Fetty rushed for 206 yards a week earlier against Huntington High.
Russell quarterback Bradley Rose completed 15 of 17 passes in a 38-21 win over Montgomery County. Herbert Hoover led Wyoming East 70-6 at halftime in football and returned three interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter. Rock Hill boys soccer goal keeper Blake Wilson set a school record with his 120th career save.
Three Williamstown runners gained more than 100 yards in a 49-6 victory over Buffalo on Friday. Max Molessa gained 135 yards, Trevor Oates 120 and Rickie Allen 110. Rowan County volleyball star Madison Roar recorded her 2,000th assist and teammate Bailey Brashear her 1,000th kill. Northwest volleyball player Reagan Lewis posted her 2,000th assist.
Man’s football team plays three games in eight days. The Hillbillies defeated Mingo Central 7-6 Friday, go to Mount View on Tuesday, then visit Wheeling Central on Friday. Southern beat Belpre 76-36 in football on Friday.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton (4-1) is ranked fourth in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll.
Martin County, the former Sheldon Clark High School, is wearing “JM” stickers on its football helmets in honor of Johnson Central coach Jim Matney, who is hospitalized with COVID-19. Matney formerly coached Sheldon Clark.
Former Cabell Midland softball star Kristen Blanks made a successful debut with Potomac State softball in its fall season last week, homering twice in her first game. South Charleston’s Donnie Mays was named the high school football coach of the year by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
Former Boyd County golf star Olivia Hensley of Morehead State was named the Ohio Valley Conference female golfer of the week. The Mountain State Athletic Conference golf tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Green Hills Golf Course in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
Jackson Tackett, a 6-foot-3 forward with the Man state championship basketball team said he has transferred to Logan. Boyd County’s volleyball team is ranked seventh in Kentucky. The Lions are 12-1, with the only loss being a COVID-19-related forfeit.
Ashland defeated West Jessamine in football Saturday. The Colts head coach is Scott Marsh, son of former Tomcats coach Vic Marsh, and a player on Ashland’s 1990 state champions. Gallia Academy won the Ohio Valley Conference girls golf championships, The Blue Angels’ Maddi Meadows was medalist.
Symmes Valley’s home football game with Green has changed from Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. Gallia Academy’s football game Friday at Fairland is canceled. The Dragons are seeking another opponent.