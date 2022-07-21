CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Emma Hickman is nicknamed "the tooth fairy," but not because she wears frilly clothes and gives away money.
"I knocked a girl's tooth out," Hickman said.
Hickman, 13, isn't a bully but accidentally ejected an opponent's incisor during a karate tournament. She has taken her skills to a new level, winning a world championship in the extreme forms division at the 2022 U.S. Open International Sport Karate Association World Martial Art Championships at the Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida. Hickman was second in extreme musical and in grands. She took third in extreme weapons.
The event featured 3,500 competitors from 40 countries. Hickman won the Creative Forms Intermediate Boys and Girls 12-13 age division. Chesapeake Karate Academy teammates Kallee Garrettson and Jaycee Gue also placed high in the competition.
"I worked really hard, and to win it felt great," said Hickman, who is homeschooled.
The victory impressed coach Alan French, who operates the academy.
"Emma is way ahead of pace," French said. "She'll work more in one week than some students do in months. She's there when I walk in, and I have to close the door behind her."
Hickman said she is surprised by her success considering she wasn't sure about karate when she started 15 months ago.
"At first I didn't want to do it," she said. "I thought it was for boys. I continued to do it and loved it. Now, I do nothing but karate. That's the truth. My goal is to get on a competition team and win a world title."
Gue and Garrettson, both 11 and students at Guyan Valley Middle School, have taken karate class for 3 1/2 years. At church, Gue coaxed Garrettson into trying the sport.
"I love the tournaments," said Garrettson, who was second in extreme weapons. "Even if I don't win, it's a great experience to travel and stuff. I want to go through it and get all my belts."
Gue said she likes competing one-on-one.
"I like sparring the best," she said. "Fighting is more my thing. I was scared at first, but I grew into it and have been winning."
French said he likes Gue's attitude. He said she works hard and hates to lose.
"It's rare to have a girl who enjoys the sparring side of it," he said. "We've had to push her toward the forms side of it. Kallee came in with a lot of flexibility and was into the forms side. We had to push her toward fighting."
French said the growth of those three students has been impressive and that they're not done. He said they've responded to challenges.
"I wanted to try to get them to go to a world championship," French said. "They've been winning nationally and regionally. These girls are red belt, and I wanted them to do it before they got to black belt, which is a whole other level."