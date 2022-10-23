HUNTINGTON — The trek to Canton, Ohio, has become serious.
High school football playoff pairings were announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday. Ten local teams made the field, all hoping to win Friday or Sataurday on their way to the state championship games Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
The towns of Minford and Ironton are a mere 28 miles apart, but their teams haven't met in football. They will at 7 p.m. Friday when the No. 1 Fighting Tigers (10-0) entertain the No. 16 Falcons (6-4) at Tanks Memorial Stadium in a Division V, Region 19 game.
"Win or go home," Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said, adding that the previous 10 games don't mean much now.
Also in Division V, Region 19, No. 7 Fairland (8-3) meets No. 10 West Muskingum (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. The Tornadoes' athletic director is former Marshall University offensive lineman Pete Woods.
"We need to enjoy the 48 minutes we have remaining and work to get 48 more," Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said.
Elsewhere in Division V, Region 19, sixth-seeded Wheelersburg (7-3) plays host to No. 11 Heath (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Ed Miller Stadium; No. 9 Portsmouth (6-4) make a three-hour-plus trip to No. 8 Belmont Union Local (5-4); and No. 15 Meigs (6-4) goes to No. 2 Harvest Prep (10-0), with both of those kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday.
In Division VI, Region 23, the matchups feature No. 12 Malvern (8-2) at No. 5 Coal Grove (6-4); and No. 10 Rock Hill (5-5) at No. 7 Loudonville (6-4), both at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In Division IV, Region 15, at 7 p.m. Saturday, No. 12 Newark Licking Valley (5-5) visits No. 5 Gallia Academy (8-2). In Division VII, Region 27, all games are slated for 7 p.m. Saturday. No. 9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) makes the short trek to No. 8 Green (6-4); and No. 11 South Gallia (4-6) goes to No. 6 Sciotoville East (5-5), marking the third time this season the Rebels and Titans will have played. South Gallia won both regular-season contests, 22-14 Sept. 2 in Sciotoville and 40-34 Sept. 16 in Mercerville, Ohio.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
