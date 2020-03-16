HUNTINGTON -- Seven local high school basketball stars received special-mention All-Ohio honors Monday.
Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake, Jacob Polcyn of Fairland, Austin Webb of South Point and Matthew Fraulini of Portsmouth earned special-mention honors in Division III. Jack Leith of Symmes Valley, Zach Roach of Ironton St. Joe and Gage Sampson of Green were named special mention in Division IV.
Blankenship, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, averaged 15.6 points per game to help the Panthers to a 20-4 record and berth in the district championship game. Webb, a 6-3 junior averaged 22.4 points to help the Pointers to the district semifinals. Polcyn, a 6-3 junior, averaged 11 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game to lead the Dragons to a 24-2 and berth in the regional finals.
Fairland remains alive in the tournament, which has been postponed by COVID-19. When, or if, the tournament resumes the Dragons will take on Harvest Prep in the Elite Eight for a trip to the state Final Four. Harvest Prep features Division III player of the year C.J. Anthony, a senior guard averaging 28.4 points per game.
Fraulini averaged 16.7 points, 1.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Local players earning honorable-mention honors in Division III were Fairland sophomore Aiden Porter and junior Clayton Thomas. Meigs senior Weston Baer, Coal Grove's Cory Borders, Ironton's Reid Carrico and South Point's Chance Gunther.
Gunther led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring at 18.7 points per game. Porter scored 15.4 points, issued 2.3 assists and made 1.7 steals per contest. Thomas averaged 14.9 points and an OVC-best 3.8 assists per game. Borders averaged 17.5 points a game. Carrico averaged 13.1 points per game. Baer averaged 19.1.
Coach of the year was Troy Dolick of West Lafayette Ridgewood, which reached the region semifinals before losing 68-58 to Fairland.
In Division IV, New Boston's Kyle Sexton made the first team. The 6-5 junior averaged 19 points per game. His teammate, 6-1 junior Tanner Voiers scored 14.5 points per game to earn special mention.
Leith, a 6-3 senior, averaged 19.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Roach, a 5-9 senior, scored 16.9 per contest to help the Flyers to a district runner-up finish. Sampson, a 6-1 senior, scored 21 points per game.
Earning honorable mention in Division IV were Brayden Hammond of South Gallia and Ryan Payne of Ironton St. Joe. Hammond, a 6-3 sophomore, averaged 15.2 points. Payne, a 5-10 senior, averaged 16.5.