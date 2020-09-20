PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Three local former high school softball stars and one former soccer standout were named NAIA scholar-athletes last week.
Brooke Webb, a graduate of Chesapeake High School, Haley Rawlins, who graduated from South Point High School, and Wheelersburg High School graduate Kalle Coleman, joined Shawnee State University softball teammate Ashtyn Saunders and former Greenup County soccer star Olivia Ball-Ross on the NAIA Scholar-Athlete list.
Webb, who has posted a 3.96 grade point average, led the way for the Bears softball program. She already has accumulated more than 75 credit hours while majoring in the exercise science program. Coleman, who matched Webb’s mark with a 3.96 herself, has more than 90 hours of academic credit as an accounting major.
Rawlins, who posted a 3.76 GPA, graduated in May with a degree in athletic training. She accumulated 160 hours of credit while maintaining her academic status and was named to the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character team for her efforts. Lancaster, Ohio, native Saunders, who has a 3.58 GPA, is majoring in exercise science and has 125 hours of academic credit.
Ball-Ross, who finished with a 4.0 GPA, capped her career as a student-athlete by starting in each of her team’s 68 games and graduating a semester early while earning her bachelor’s degree in marketing. She was a CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-District I honoree.
To be eligible for NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades, a student-athlete must hold a GPA above 3.5 and have completed at least two seasons of playing eligibility.