HUNTINGTON — “Guardians” might be more politically correct than “Indians,” but that doesn’t mean local baseball fans like the new nickname of the Major League Baseball team in Cleveland.
The ballclub announced Friday it will scrap the name “Indians” it has had since 2015 and will be known as the “Guardians” beginning in the 2022 season. Team owner Paul Dolan said “Indians” remains a part of the club’s history, but “Guardians” better represents Cleveland.
“Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity,” Dolan said. “Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.”
Beth Gorczyca Ryan, a former Huntington resident living in Morgantown and a longtime Cleveland baseball fan, said her team will have the “lamest name in baseball” and she preferred the nickname “Walleye” after a popular fish in Lake Erie.
“The Cleveland Guardians? What a blah name,” Gorczyca Ryan said. “It sounds like it was sponsored by an insurance and indemnity company.”Chuck Minsker of Huntington agreed.
“Gets a bleh from me,” Minsker said.
Angela Henderson-Bentley of South Shore, Kentucky, said she likes the logo, a G with wings that replaces Chief Wahoo, but isn’t sold on the name.
“I like the inspiration of the statues and the possibilities that presents for mascots, etc., but it just doesn’t ring quite right with me yet,” she said.
Randy Rollyson, a former Barboursville resident in Clayton, North Carolina, said the name never should have been changed, but if it had to be the team should have gone with “Spiders,” which was the team in Cleveland from 1887 through 1899.
Mark Phillips of Proctorville, Ohio, said the new name is less than inspiring.
“My excitement level matches a bowl of Cream of Wheat,” Phillips said.
C.P. Woomer of Milton was split on the change.
“Cool name, awful logo,” he said.
Brian Morgan of Proctorville had a little fun with the name change.
“The Cleveland Guardians blew a 3-1 lead,” Morgan said. “Yep. Still works.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.