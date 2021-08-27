POINT PLEASANT - The 2021 season marks the 100th anniversary of Point Pleasant football, and head coach David Darst hopes there is plenty of celebration on the field to go along with plenty of festivities to commemorate the milestone.
Point Pleasant finished 4-3 in 2020 with a loss to Oak Glen in the West Virginia Class AA playoffs to end the season.
With COVID-19 issues rampant, Darst was pleased with the effort.
“Everyone worked hard through it,” Darst said. “We came through it pretty good, better than I thought.”
Two key losses from a year ago are quarterback Hunter Bush and running back Ryan Duff.
Players to watch who return are Evan Roach, who has shifted between running back and quarterback, running back Gavin Jeffers, offensive lineman Colby Price, tight end Josh Towe (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) and wide receiver/tight end Cody Schultz.
Darst also is counting on slotbacks Trey Peck and Preston Taylor, lineman Brayden Connolly and defensive back Zander Watson.
Darst said one of the overall team strengths is the guys up front. Most have played a lot on both sides of the ball. Defense should be strong, but the offense might not be as explosive as with past teams due to its youth.
Point Pleasant will wear tribute jerseys for the 100th season and a celebration is planned for Sept. 2 and 3, when the team hosts rival Gallia Academy.
A parade and pep rally on Thursday precedes Friday’s game with the winner getting the Rotary Trophy. Those who attend receive a commemorative patch.
“It’s really special,” said Darst, who said his grandfather, now 91, suited up for the Big Blacks in 1931. “It’s big for the school, big for our football community.”
With its location and playing as an independent, Point Pleasant again faces a demanding schedule as far as travel is concerned.
Road trips include Oak Glen, Lincoln County, Keyser and Wyoming East before a short jaunt to Winfield for the season finale.
Lincoln County
Lincoln County head coach Bradley Likens isn’t shying away from expectations in 2021.
Despite the school only finishing above .500 once in its history, Likens has tabbed this as a year for the Panthers to break out.
The Panthers are coming off a 4-4 season in 2020 and returns a wealth of talent, according to Likens.
“I feel really good about this year’s team,” Likens said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have some experience in our offense and defense, and things are really starting to come together and are starting to click,” Likens said. “The expectations for us and that our kids have is to do something that has not been done before.”
One of the catalysts for Lincoln County’s march in 2021 is Nolan Shimp, who will factor in on both sides of the football.
Last season, Shimp was named to the Class AAA Second Team All-State squad by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association as a linebacker after he turned in 92 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in only eight games played.
Offensively, Shimp’s versatility helped last season as he saw different roles, but he will solidify at the tight end spot for 2021.
Another key figure returning to the fold is running back Isaiah Smith, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark in six of eight games and finished with 1,254 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
Lincoln County’s offensive front protecting quarterback Gabe Bates is a strong one with three players above 250 pounds, led by Takota Lawrence.
The Panthers face six Class AAA schools this season and only have four home games, so Likens’ goals have a heavy challenge attached to them.
Lincoln County opens at home against Princeton on Aug. 27.
Buffalo
Brian Batman led Buffalo to the Class A playoffs last season, which was a step in the right direction.
After not being able to play in them due to COVID-19, Batman is hoping to continue the momentum built from a 5-2 season in 2020.
With six starters on offense and seven on defense back, expectations are promising, but contingent on skill positions developing.
“We’ve got to develop some positions -- not just quarterback,” Batman said. “It’s receivers, the line’s got to get coming together. There’s definitely room for optimism, but we’ve got to have all the pieces fall into place.’’
A three-way battle to replace quarterback Jackson England was ongoing with Caleb Butter, Bryce Downey and Josh Moody all looking to leave a mark.
The starter will enjoy an experienced skill set around them with running backs Chase Lovejoy and Bradley Harris returning, along with wide receiver Dalton Jones.
Drew Clendenin leads Buffalo from his defensive end spot after a year in which he was captain of the All-State first team. The front seven of the Buffalo defense should be a strength with several playmakers at linebacker as well.
“We have a lot of people competing there,’’ Batman said. “We may be stacked at that position for the first time in my 10 years at Buffalo.’’
Batman hopes his defense can continue its frugal ways from last season, in which it notched a pair of shutouts and held three other teams to a single score in its seven games.
Tolsia
After two years of success, head coach Eric Crum is back to the drawing board as Tolsia gets set for the 2021 season.
Crum’s team lacks experience and will have to see several young players step into key roles as the Rebels look to make the playoffs for a third straight season.
While it is a tough spot, it is one Crum is familiar with leading his team through. Past experience will help him navigate the scenario.
“I think they realize that even the group we had last year didn’t get where they got without hard work,” Crum said. “They took their lumps, we did, but the whole time they were developing and by the time they got to their junior and senior years, they were a pretty good football team.”
There will be plenty of sophomores and even freshmen gracing the two-deep on Friday nights, so there will be a learning curve for those on the field and for Crum as he learns his team, as well.
The most crucial piece to replace is quarterback Jesse Muncy, who left Tolsia for Huntington St. Joe for basketball reasons.
Muncy’s exit took place in July, which left Crum without much time to prepare another player for the position. It will be trial-by-fire for whoever the offensive leader becomes.
Play within the trenches is one aspect that Crum feels confident with on both sides.
Attitude will also play a major factor in the success of this year’s team. What the team lacks in sheer talent, Crum said they make up for in grit, and that, he believes, can go a long way in making up for what they lack.
Wahama
Wahama head coach James Toth has reason for optimism this fall as he gets set to lead the White Falcons.
The end of the 2020 season built confidence in his team as they started with three straight losses, but earned wins in six of their final seven games against a makeshift schedule brought on by COVID-19.
The stretch to end 2020 was crucial because Toth had won just five games total in his first two seasons. Establishing a winning culture was key going into the offseason and he hopes it carries into 2021.
While the optimism is there, Toth also has to replace a group of seniors from last season that helped him achieve the program’s first winning season since 2014.
Hannan
Hannan is looking forward to a bit more normalcy in 2021.
After a 2020 season ravaged by COVID-19 that saw the team only compete three times, head coach Kellie Thomas and the Wildcats are eager to just play games again.
Last season, Thomas had to actively recruit in the midst of the season just to get enough players to play -- a trek that landed three girls on the team mid-season to allow the team to take the field.
For the Wildcats, the goal is to again take the field, no matter the result.
Hannan is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 27 at Trinity Christian before heading to Wahama the following week. The team’s first home game is scheduled for Sept. 10 vs. Reedsville Eastern (Ohio).