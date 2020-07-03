Essential reporting in volatile times.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams.

Following is a review of some male cross country student-athletes from Shawnee State University:

n Logan Boggs, Rock Hill H.S. A freshman, Boggs finished 343rd in 27:33 in the Greater Louisville Classic cross country meet.

He helped the Bears to a third-place finish in the All-Ohio Championships, running the 8K in 29:26.

n Daniel Clark, Portsmouth H.S. A freshman, Clark finished 338th in the Greater Louisville Classic in 27:22. Clark ran 29:02 in the 8K of the Mid-South Conference championships.

n Aiden Kammler, Portsmouth H.S. The freshman finished in 26:26, good for 115th, in the NAIA national championship meet, helping Shawnee State to a seventh-place finish.

n Jacob Kemper, River Valley H.S. The senior finished 254th in the Greater Louisville Classic in 26:04.

n Ethan Miller, Rock Hill H.S. A freshman, Miller helped Shawnee State to the MSC title, running 27:11 in championship meet.

n Tim Secoy, Rock Hill H.S. A senior, Secoy helped the Bears to top-15 national finishes as a freshman (10th), a junior (13th) and a senior (seventh).

