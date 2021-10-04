Tributes to late Johnson Central football coach Jim Matney continue in a variety of ways throughout the Tri-State.
Johnson Central renamed its football field from Eagle Field to Jim Matney Field. Matney died last week from complications of Covid-19 and a stroke. Moments before kickoff against Clay County, Matney's wife Debbie and sons Dalton and Carson unveiled a banner with the field's new name.
Schools throughout the region turned on their stadium lights at the same time in remembrance of Matney, who won more than 300 games and two state championships. Lawrence County intentionally took a delay of game penalty on the first play with Boyd County on Friday to honor Matney. The Lions declined the penalty.
Dozens of teams in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia are wearing black-and-yellow "JM" stickers on their helmets to remember the Eagles coach. Lawrence County running back Blue Fletcher, a former Johnson Central player, wore No. 21, Matney's high school number, during the Bulldogs game with Boyd County.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Coal Grove public address announcer Ray "Moose" Dutey, who died last week at 91.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Louisiana College offered a scholarship to Huntington High defensive back Scout Arthur. Wayne basketball player Jasmine Tabor received an off from Waynesburg. Ashland basketball star Colin Porter committed to Liberty University.
Cabell Midland defensive tackle Nehemiah Roberts was offered by East Tennessee State. Lawrence County pitcher Bryce Blevins committed to Marshall. Ironton linebacker Angelo Washington received an invitation to visit Butler University. Northwest volleyball player Reagan Lewis signed with Shawnee State.
Concord and Pikeville offered Russell basketball standout Brady Bell. Union offered Ashland running back Vinnie Palladino. Stetson offered George Washington basketball player Ben Nicol. Pikeville defensive end Grant Scott visited the University of Kentucky.
Chance Thacker of Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Georgia, committed to VMI. He is the son of former Chesapeake High School and Liberty University star, and Fairland coach Joey Thacker. Rock Hill offensive lineman Zane Albright visited Ohio Wesleyan.
Boyd County basketball standout Audrey Biggs visited the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson, now of Hocking College, received an offer from Alderson Broaddus. Wheelersburg volleyball player Ryleigh Meeker signed with the University or Rio Grande.
Cabell Midland linebacker Tevin Taylor visited Fairmont State. Knights defensive back Cannon Lewis and defensive end Michael Lunsford visited Penn State. Wheelersburg volleyball player Ryleigh Meeker signed with the University or Rio Grande.
Spring Valley cornerback Kyndon Keesee, Huntington High running back Amari Felder, Belfry safety Zayne Hatfield and Cabell Midland defensive back Chandler Schmidt and defensive end Shawn Rouse visited Morehead State. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow visited East Tennessee State. Huntington High defensive end Donovan Garrett and Cabell Midland offensive lineman Justice Hutchison visited WVU.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Cabell Midland girls soccer players Calia Hagley and Tristyn Blake combined on a rare double goal Thursday when they kicked the ball at the same time in a 6-0 victory over Princeton.
In the first half of Ironton's 54-6 victory over Rock Hill on Friday, the Fighting Tigers scored 48 points despite running just 19 plays in 4 minutes, 35 seconds. Boyd County's Layla Brown issued 36 assists in the Lions' volleyball sweep of Greenup County on Thursday.
Rock Hill's Brianna Reynolds leads Ohio Valley Conference girls soccer teams with 24 goals and 12 assists. Gallia Academy's Brody Wilt tops the boys with 20 goals. Hundred had a 12-10 edge in first downs vs. Wahama in football on Friday, despite losing 60-14. Fairview's volleyball team broke its program record for wins, with 22.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton linebacker Angelo Washington was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. Hurricane football won for the first time at Parkersburg on Friday. The Chicago Cubs called up former Hurricane star Tyler Payne.
Portsmouth West won the Southern Ohio Conference girls golf title. Ironton honored its 1972 baseball state champions Friday at the Fighting Tigers football game. Spring Valley's home football game with Fairmont Senior was rescheduled to Oct. 22.
Spring Valley boys basketball coach Cory Maynard resigned. Symmes Valley has hung banners in its gym honoring the Waterloo Wonders 1934 and 1935 state basketball champions. Waterloo, Windsor and Mason-Aid consolidated into Symmes Valley in 1961.
Emily Cheatham became the first girls in Portsmouth High School football history to score, kicking an extra point in the Trojans' 44-12 victory over Chesapeake on Friday. In Ohio football, Canfield beat Austintown Fitch 41-10 for its first victory in the rivalry since 1964.