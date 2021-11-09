It should come as no surprise. John David won two divisions in the West Virginia Open Senior Championships held the final two weekends in October at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg.
I get to see him put up big numbers each Friday in the Aloha Seniors League at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
David competed in the Super Senior/75-Plus age group. Age doesn’t stop him. He shot 755 to win Singles and 1,497 to take All-Events. That division combines scores from singles and doubles for the total.
Huntington USBC members fared well, too.
Our area had other members perform well.
Darin Paschall won Class A/55-59 All-Events with 1,507. Tommy Moore (Milton) tied for first in Class B/65-69 Singles with Randy Richards at 758.
Taking seconds were: K.W. Leadmon, Class A/70-74, Singles, 695; Harley Cremeans, Class A/70-74, All-Events, 1,422; Jennifer Ellis, Class D/55-59, All-Events, 1,434; Dennis Ball, Class C/60-64, All-Events, 1,434; and Scotty Smith, Class E/50-54, All-Events, 1,527.
MAJOR TITLE FOR PLUHOWSKY: Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio won the PWBA Tour Championship with a 244-178 win over top seed Bryanna Cote of Tucson, Ariz. It’s the second major for the lefthander.
Pluhowsky, No. 2 seed, topped Diana Zavjalova 289-199 in the semifinal. She started with 10 strikes and then left a 6-pin on her 11th shot. Prior to that, Zavjalova beat Stephanie Zavala, 190-164; and Zavala started the stepladder finals with a win over Shannon O’Keefe, 203-200.
2022 PBA SCHEDULE: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour just became official and the 64th PBA Tour’s road to the PBA Playoffs begins in January with the first of 13 official events. The top 16 players on the points list get a spot in the Playoffs. The ultimate finals match will be May 15 on FOX. Kyle Troup is defending champion. Among the regular season are five major championships. First prize in each, and the Playoffs, is $100,000. So the total purse is approximately $4 million. Fox Sports is the primary television home for the fourth straight year. CBS Sports Network will present the PBA Tour Finals. All the action starts Jan. 22. The complete schedule is at pba.com.
