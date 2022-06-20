Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
The Tri-State has become a hotbed for high school softball players going on to star in college. The following is a look at six who played this season:
KATIE ADAMS, Hurricane H.S., Marshall University: The fifth-year senior hit 6 home runs, knocked in 31 runs and batted .241. She slugged .459 and reached base at a .338 mark. Adams started all 49 games, smacked 11 doubles and scored 25 runs.
SIMONE BLANKS, Cabell Midland H.S, Potomac State College: The outfielder turned in a sensational freshman season, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 38 runs while batting .415. Blanks reached base at a .518 clip and slugged .819. She scored 46 runs and was successful on 15 of 16 stolen base attempts.
PEYTON JORDAN, Point Pleasant H.S., Morehead State University: The sophomore infielder played 27 games, starting 26. She batted .219 with seven runs batted in. She fielded .981.
KIRYA KINGERY, Cabell Midland H.S., Morehead State University: The junior shortstop started all 34 games this season and batted .264. She drove in four runs and slugged .347 with an on base percentage of .283. She stole three bases in four attempts.
RIELLY LUCAS, Cabell Midland H.S., Marshall University: The sophomore first baseman batted .261 with one double and seven runs batted in. She walked 10 times and struck pout just three.
CAMRYN MICHALLAS, Huntington H.S., Marshall University: The senior infielder started 13 of 14 games and hit .367 with five RBIs and a .387 on base percentage.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
