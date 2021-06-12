HUNTINGTON — The growing athletic program at the University of Pikeville has attracted a considerable number of local former high school standouts.
Following is a look at six of them:
- Elisha Foster, Grace Christian H.S., basketball. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward was redshirted last season.
- Zoe Ingram, Ashland H.S., softball. The sophomore infielder batted .180 with five runs batted in and four doubles in 100 at bats. She was safe on both stolen base attempts.
- Tyler Maynard, Lawrence County H.S., baseball. Maynard turned in a strong year as a true freshman. In 42 games and 153 at bats, Maynard hit four home runs, drove in 40 runs and batted .255 with 13 doubles and one triple. The infielder stole six bases in seven attempts.
- Megan Nethercutt, Cabell Midland H.S., softball. In 12 games and 29 at bats, Nethercutt hit one home run, three doubles, drove in five runs and batted .207.
- Ryan Ratliff, Boyd County H.S., baseball. A freshman pitcher, Ratliff went 3-0 with a 9.72 earned run average. In 12 games and 16
- innings, Ratliff allowed 21 hits, struck out 17 and walked 19.
- Amber Triplett, Lawrence County H.S., softball. A sophomore outfielder, Triplett appeared in five games, with nine at bats. She hit .200 and stole one base in as many attempts.