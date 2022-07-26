Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics.
Local student-athletes have found playing time at Marietta College. Following is a look as six who played last season:
TORIN LOCHOW, Huntington HS, men’s basketball. A sophomore guard, Lochow averaged 1.2 points and 0.5 rebounds to help the Pioneers to the NCAA Division III Final Four. He scored a season-high four points vs. Ohio Northern.
JOSH PENNINGTON, Spring Valley HS, football. A junior defensive back/linebacker, Pennington made one tackle last season.
KELSIE WARNOCK, Fairland HS, women’s basketball. The junior forward averaged 0.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game last season.
DEVIN WEBB, Chesapeake HS, football. Webb started at right guard for the Pioneers last season as a senior.
CLEVELAND WILDER, Spring Valley HS, football. Wilder, a senior, was the Pioneers’ starting right tackle last season.
BRADY WILSON, Chesapeake HS, football, soccer, track. A junior, Wilson averaged 44 yards per punt last season. He also participated in soccer and track.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.