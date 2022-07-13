Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school stars from the Tri-State participating in college or professional athletics.
JACOB BARNWELL, Boyd County HS, Colorado Rockies: A 22nd-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Barnwell retired after three minor league seasons. For his career, Barnwell batted .153, reached base at a .259 clip and slugged .184 in 30 games. He reached the Single-A level.
BEAR BELLOMY, Winfield HS, Pittsburgh Pirates: A 28th-round pick of the Pirates in 2019, the righthanded pitcher is with Pittsburgh’s Double-A affiliate in Altoona, Pennsylvania. In 16 games, all in relief, Bellomy is 0-1 with a 5.79 earned run average. In 32 2/3 innings, he has allowed 38 hits, struck out 24 and walked six.
PATRICK PATTERSON, Huntington HS, Portland Trail Blazers: The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward played in two games with Portland last season before being waived. He now is a film producer.
For his career, Patterson averaged 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in an 11-year career.
AARON PERRY, Hurricane HS, Boston Red Sox: A 14th-round pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, Perry is on the 60-day disabled list. Last season, the righthanded pitcher went 3-2 with a 6.26 earned run average in 13 games, one start, with Boston’s Single-A affiliate in Salem, Virginia.
AUSTIN PLEASANTS, Coal Grove HS, Carolina Panthers: A 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle, Pleasants played two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Carolina Panthers. He played in one game last season.
CHANDLER SHEPHERD, Lawrence County HS, Baltimore Orioles: Shepherd, who pitched in five games with Baltimore in 2019, was released this spring. He finished with an 0-0 record and 6.63 ERA in the major leagues. In seven minor league seasons, Shepherd went 29-39 with a 4.38 ERA and 16 saves.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.