BARBOURSVILLE — A look at Kyle Hightower’s high school baseball statistics don’t suggest a scholarship athlete.
That’s because he has no high school numbers. Hightower is the rare player to earn a scholarship despite not playing high school ball. On Tuesday, the left-handed pitcher/outfielder/first baseman signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College during a ceremony at Midland Insurance.
“I really wanted to play and realized I missed playing,” Hightower said of the time between youth baseball and high school. “I wanted to play travel ball and college ball.”
West Virginia Wesleyan was happy to oblige. Hightower was ready to walk on, but the Bobcats came up with scholarship money to make sure they signed him. He will join his sister, Gracie, a standout on the softball team.
“It feels great to have someone up there, family, who I know,” Hightower said of his sister.
Hightower said he is undecided on a major, but leans toward athletic training. He also said much prayer went into his decision of where to play.
“My parents, my youth pastor, my church family, I couldn’t do it without them,” said Hightower, who attends Barboursville Baptist Church.
Eric Fetty, who coached Hightower in youth leagues, said West Virginia Wesleyan is getting a terrific player and better individual.
“He’s one of the more-coachable kids I’ve ever coached,” Fetty said. “He’s a grinder. Good ball player, good kid. A good teammate. You won’t find a teammate who didn’t like playing with Kyle.”
BARLOW SIGNS WITH BOBCATS: Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes said he’s happy for Mehki Barlow, but added that from a selfish standpoint he’s sad.
“I’d like to have him one more year,” Holmes said. “I’ll take the one year, but I’d like to have another one. He’s a self-motivated player.”
Barlow, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward, signed with West Virginia Wesleyan Thursday at the YMCA Phil Cline Center. Barlow helped the Highlanders to a spot in the Class AAAA state tournament semifinals this season.
“I thought West Virginia Wesleyan was the best for me academically,” Barlow said. “That always my focus, academics first. I talked to Davis & Elkins, Potomac State and others. Wesleyan was the best fit.”
Barlow said he plans to major in athletic training.
“I definitely want to compete for playing time right away,” Barlow said. “They had a good amount of kids transfer out and graduate.”
Barlow thanked many people for his success, include the late William Slone, who coached him in youth leagues, Karen Appell, who was his advisor at Huntington St. Joe before he transferred as a senior, and God.
Barlow said going to a Christian school was important to him.
“Definitely,” Barlow said. “I like to be the guy who prays in the huddle, who gets up on Sunday and goes to church.”
Appell said Barlow is an outstanding person.
“He always wants to tutor, wants to help,” Appell said. “He emerged academically very, very strong.”