Cabell Midland’s Sophi Aldridge (3) readies up a shot as the Cabell Midland High School girls basketball team takes on Spring Valley on Feb. 24 in Huntington. Aldridge, who averaged 11.1 points per game this season, returns next season.
Cabell Midland’s Sophi Aldridge (3) readies up a shot as the Cabell Midland High School girls basketball team takes on Spring Valley on Feb. 24 in Huntington. Aldridge, who averaged 11.1 points per game this season, returns next season.
When six local girls high school basketball teams left the court with heads down the last few days, they might have seen the floor where they’ll play for state titles next season.
Ashland, Cabell Midland, Fairland, Spring Valley, Tolsia and Wayne return considerable talent from this season’s teams that advanced to their respective state tournaments. For that matter, so does neighboring Wheelersburg.
Cabell Midland (19-7) made the state tournament in West Virginia for the fourth time in as many seasons. Despite graduating star starters Jayda Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler, the Knights return guard Sophi Aldridge, who averaged 11.1 points per game and Josie Graves, who averaged 6.1. Rebecca Conrad, Katelyn Cremeans, M.J. Daniels, Aleah Dillon, Sophie Kelly, Taylor Parsons, Jordyn Taylor and Faith Thompson also contributed on one of the Tri-State’s deeper rosters.
“It will be hard to lose Jayda and Jaz,” said Cabell Midland coach Randy Templeton, whose team lost to Spring Mills in the Class AAAA quarterfinals. “Sophi’s been with us and Josie has been there. Conrad and Kelly have really come up big for us.”
Fairland loses first-team all-stater Tomi Hinkle to Tiffin University and starting guard Reece Barnitz to run cross country at Wright State, but has everyone else back from a 27-1 team that reached the Ohio Final Four before falling to Canal Fulton Northwest. Bree Allen brings back her team-best 13.6 points per game and is backed by Bailey Russell’s 12.9. Kamryn Barnitz and her 8.7 points a game are back. Addison Godby scored 7.0 per game as a freshman and Kylee Bruce 6.6. Isa Taliaferro also saw quality minutes.
“We’re going to really miss those two kids,” Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said of Hinkle and Reece Barnitz. “Those two are responsible for more than 80 wins. We have a great group coming back.”
Spring Valley (18-5) loses Hallie Bailey to graduation, but returns Haleigh Crum, Allie Daniels, Brooklyn Ellis and Dria Parker from the starting lineup that lost to state champion Morgantown in the semifinals.
Ashland (26-8) made the Kentucky Elite Eight before falling to McCracken County. Senior reserve Amelia Lucas is the lone player who isn’t slated to return. Kenleigh Woods (18.6 points per game), Ella Sellars (16.8), Jaidyn Gulley (11.4), Gabby Karle (7.0) and Aryanna Gulley (5.2) are back.
Wayne (24-2) reached the West Virginia Class AAA quarterfinals before losing to Sissonville. The Pioneers return all five starters, including leading scorer Brooke Adkins, who averages 16 points a contest. Addie Adkins scored 12.6, Laneigh Brooks 10.8 and Mikayla Stacy 8.5.
Tolsia suffers the most graduation losses, with Autumn Block, Kaylee Johnson, Kerigan Salmons and Julie Young departing from a 17-9 team that lost to Tucker County in the quarterfinals. Returnees Emily Artrip (8.0 ppg) and Amber Stevens (5.2) join promising youngsters Kilee Preece and Jacey Crum to provide optimism.
Wheelersburg (24-3) reached the Ohio Division III semifinals before losing to Columbus Africentric. The Pirates suffer massive graduation losses, but athletic Mia Vastine, Rylee Prather, Baylee Kotcamp, Peyton May and Emma Smith provide hope.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.