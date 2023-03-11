The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When six local girls high school basketball teams left the court with heads down the last few days, they might have seen the floor where they’ll play for state titles next season.

Ashland, Cabell Midland, Fairland, Spring Valley, Tolsia and Wayne return considerable talent from this season’s teams that advanced to their respective state tournaments. For that matter, so does neighboring Wheelersburg.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

